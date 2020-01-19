How Shawn Johnson caught a marriage worthy of a gold medal

As with most events in Shawn johnsonLife goes back to the Olympic Games.
Because that was where the 20-year-old gymnast was, four years after catching three silvers and a gold in the 2008 games in Beijing, when she received an interesting proposal. He was supposedly in London to represent USA Gymnastics as the brand's most recognizable face in the previous games and also to cheer on his cycling friend. Taylor Phinney. I barely expected to meet face to face with an aspiring matchmaker.
But while talking with Phinney's teammate, Guy east, the motorcyclist was convinced that the bubbling 4-foot 11-inch power was simply perfect for his little brother, a 6-foot-2 soccer snapper that was heading for his second year at Vanville University in Nashville.
"I thought it was crazy," Johnson later told the local newspaper. The tennesseanbut she didn't protest when he pushed Andrew East on a flight to Los Angeles, where he was chasing a second place in the edition of the stars of Dancing with the stars.
From East's perspective, "I thought the date was going very well," Shawn Johnson + Andrew East shared on his YouTube series, telling his origin story for almost a million subscribers. Johnson, although he was somewhat delighted by that initial departure, was less confident. Or, as he put it in the video, "Andrew took nine months to convince me to go on a second date."
These dating nights are still hard to come by, but for the best reasons. About seven years after that first average success date, the athletes welcomed Drew Hazel East on October 29 after hard work of 22 hours. "I entered with such a stubborn mindset that the only way we could bring our baby to the world was naturally," Johnson, who turns 28 today, shared the experience. "Without medication or intervention. At 2 pm, when I chose to get an epidural, I felt guilty. At 10 pm, when we were told that I had to have a section c, I felt that I had failed."
Then, finally he had the opportunity to hug his baby: "They told me that everything went well and that we had done it for sure, I could have cared less," he continued. "My / our world has nothing to do with us, but everything that has to do with it. It's all for her and I will always do anything for this girl that I love more than I could imagine. A love that nobody can prepare you for. "
A love that the couple was about to lose. Because there were several points during the first year together when they could have decided that they were not meant to be teammates.
"We had an appointment, this was, like, in 2012. But I didn't really consider it an appointment," Johnson recalled on YouTube about the limbo they stayed in from that fall until the following summer. "So, in the middle, like, during the nine months, I went on a date with other boys." And a lucky suitor just played ball with East, 28. "I didn't think I'd see you again," he reasoned to date one of his friends and teammates. "So for me it was something like, I met this guy, he asked me for a date, whatever."
To be clear, the Indianapolis native was also dating, as a soccer player on an important university campus. But he did not give up on the person he considered the gold standard of brides.
"I sent him a text message once, without an answer. I sent him a text message twice, without an answer. Continuing with our incredible first date," he shared. "And then I sent her a text message three times, and I thought, you know what? I have to have some self-esteem, damn it. And this is the last time I will send her if she doesn't respond."
His third time was a charm, with the athlete responding to his chocolate bar query, which, in reality, 3 Musketeers was his favorite. She still wasn't sure if she was sweet with him.
Not so far from a serious relationship with his partner Iowan Ryan Edwards (Incidentally, he was also a footballer and played defensively at the University of Iowa, so perhaps the athlete has a bit of a type): "I was not in a place in my life where I was ready to go seriously ".
Then she phantomed him a little. She answered occasional text messages, but when it came to making plans for a second face-to-face meeting, she was a bit cheeky. After a lost connection in Nashville, Johnson appeared in his home state as the grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500 parade in 2013. "I didn't know Andrew was in town," he said, "but he goes to the Indianapolis 500 miles all the years, which has been our tradition since we started dating … So he's sending me text messages, and it's like "My dad saw you in the parade. If you have free time, do you want to go to the movies? "And I thought, it's okay, it's okay, I can do this, I can do this & # 39; and I thought, & # 39; Yes, I'll go to the cinema with you tonight & # 39 ; "
Reader, she did not.
Once again, frightened by his own nerves ("He was not a good person," he allowed) he sent him a text message to cancel, but he was redeemed the next day when he asked to meet at the main event. Although all day he was committed to media sessions, interviews and talks in general, he ducked at one point, explaining that he needed to use the bathroom and ran.
"I see Andrew and I was dizzy," he said. "I thought you looked adorable." He found her frankly radiant. "The first date I saw Shawn smile and I thought, angel, that's the girl," he said. "She smiled again and I got hooked again."
Her future was sealed when she included a photo they had taken together in her Instagram account, the ancient version of using someone's pin or jacket. "When he posted that picture and sent me a text message, he said: & # 39; Hello, it was really good to see you & # 39 ;, and then I knew it," East said. "I thought, okay, this is all."
He was not wrong.
The twenties enjoyed their first official date that summer when East invited her to join him at the CMA Fest in Nashville. "It was literally the most cheesy, silly and uncomplicated text message ever," he said of his digital missive in which he referred to how football had taught him to persevere when things are difficult, so he was going to continue pressing until he got what he wanted. Dear.
"It was absolutely beautiful poetry," he replied. And if that is true or not, it worked. Because as a widely praised Olympic athlete, Johnson had been courted by Lisa, she had dated Lisa, was very aware of how smooth and polished it seemed a bit calculated. "You were so rude that it was funny, but the sincerity, that authenticity, was so genuine. I trusted you and I loved it," he explained to East. "And that's why I thought, well, I'll give this guy a chance."
She agreed "on the spot,quot; to book a flight to Nashville. And 24 hours, and an epic kissing session on the 50-yard line of Vanderbilt Stadium, in what would become a four-day date, he found himself opting for a trip to Chicago to spend more time with the boy with whom I was. He suddenly became convinced that he would marry.
Sitting at the airport waiting for a flight back to Los Angeles, she unloaded a Josh Garrels This album introduced her to the folk singer raised in Indiana as they toured her city and phoned her mother.
"She said: & # 39; Well, how was it? Are you in Los Angeles? & # 39;" he said. "I thought, & # 39; No, I canceled all my plans. I stayed in Nashville. I'm leaving Nashville and this guy is perfect. He's literally perfect."
Four months later, he had moved to Tennessee. And less than two years after that, she accepted her proposal a few moments after she launched the first launch in a Chicago Cubs game in July 2015. By the following month of April, they were getting married in front of 350 guests in a Nashville's private farm, Sara Fried organized a romantic and sentimental adventure in equal parts.
Garrels provided the soundtrack of his first dance.
"Take my hand, I will not let you go. We have waited so long. And all my life, I walked alone. To you, my heart, my home,quot;
It would be even longer until they could settle in the bulk of the marriage, taking root in a permanent home. The morning after their wedding, the couple took a flight at 6 a.m. to Oakland, California, where East had just signed to play with the Raiders. By August he had been released, only to be picked up by the Los Angeles Rams the following March. That two-month period was followed briefly by the Raiders (again), the Jacksonville Jaguars and, more recently, the Washington Redskins.
Meanwhile, Johnson, although he officially retired from gymnastics in 2012 due to a torn ACL, remains one of the sport's most public ambassadors. As such, he spent much of 2016 on a country tour with the US team. UU. After serving as a commentator in the Rio de Janeiro games. In total, except for the four months they spent locked in an Oakland Hampton Inn, they spent more time apart than together.
"It was a few long months, we went through difficult things," he said Persons As they approached that first anniversary in 2017. "He cut himself out of the NFL and tested for another team, we were both going through stressful moments in life."
Most of the tests, by far, occurred in October when Johnson learned that he had suffered a miscarriage a few hours after discovering he was pregnant. "I felt broken as a person," he told E! News. In an effort to heal, he found himself spending hours on the Internet, devouring anecdotes of other women who had suffered the same anguish.
"I desperately wanted to hear other people's stories and how they handled it and how they were healed and how they amended that experience," he explained. "And I sat in front of the computer for hours, reading comments and stories, and piece by piece, I built this community that helped me stand up."
Instagram / Shawn Johnson
Even so, when they learned earlier this year that he was waiting again, they felt equally excited and terrified. "Both of us, as athletes, are used to people saying:" Eat this, do that, and you can fix it, "he said. "With a baby, in a pregnancy, there really is nothing you can do except wait. So, for us, it was really scary and we supported each other to pray."
But as his due date approached, his enthusiasm began to seep when Johnson pleased the cravings ("bagel sandwiches, that's all,quot;), tried to guess the gender of the baby (leaned toward the child), locked in his names (Drew finally got the name of "the most amazing person I know … his dad,quot;, Johnson shared) and began to imagine what kind of mom and dad they could become.
"I feel that we will probably be dominant parents just because we are very excited and love a lot for our son, in a good way," Philips Avent spokesman told E! News. "Like, we want to show you the world and we want to teach you many things."
So far, however, they have been students since the self-described perfectionist is mastering the art of following the flow and taking things easy.
The lessons started early, Johnson had to discard not only his birth plan, but also his notions of how exactly he would nourish his little lady. "I had more crises trying to breastfeed than ever in my whole life," he said. We weekly in December. "Nobody prepares you for how frustrating and difficult it can be. It was an incredible eater for a week and then he said:" No, thanks. "I'm kidding it's like World War III with her trying to solve that. .. Many crises melt many tears on both sides. "
However, it turned out that Drew was more than happy to accept a bottle of pumped milk, which allowed mom and daughter to reach a relaxation that works for all parties and reinforces Johnson's notion that there is no single guide for everyone the types when it comes to parenting.
"I thought, & # 39; I'm failing my son. I'm not doing it this way stereotyped and perfect & # 39;" he reminded We weekly. "My husband had to take my hand and guide me through that and say: & # 39; It's fine, she's fine, she's healthy and everything is fine & # 39; my pediatrician even had to pamper me."
Johnson continued: "Perfectionism is really difficult because all mothers want to do it perfectly. And there really is no such thing. However, it is perfect for your baby."
