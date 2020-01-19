How Shawn Johnson caught a marriage worthy of a gold medal

As with most events in Shawn johnsonLife goes back to the Olympic Games.

Because that was where the 20-year-old gymnast was, four years after catching three silvers and a gold in the 2008 games in Beijing, when she received an interesting proposal. He was supposedly in London to represent USA Gymnastics as the brand's most recognizable face in the previous games and also to cheer on his cycling friend. Taylor Phinney. I barely expected to meet face to face with an aspiring matchmaker.

But while talking with Phinney's teammate, Guy east, the motorcyclist was convinced that the bubbling 4-foot 11-inch power was simply perfect for his little brother, a 6-foot-2 soccer snapper that was heading for his second year at Vanville University in Nashville.

"I thought it was crazy," Johnson later told the local newspaper. The tennesseanbut she didn't protest when he pushed Andrew East on a flight to Los Angeles, where he was chasing a second place in the edition of the stars of Dancing with the stars.