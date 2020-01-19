The 49ers are one of the most popular teams in the NFL in large part because they have been more successful than most in the league. For that, San Francisco has an incredible career in the 1980s, plus an extra Super Bowl title in the 90s, to thank.

Now San Francisco is chasing another Super Bowl in its first appearance in the NFC title since the 2013 season. If the 49ers beat the Packers and advance to Super Bowl 54, they will have the opportunity to join the Patriots and Steelers as the teams with more Super Bowl championships.

Below is the history of the 49ers Super Bowl, which includes a 5-1 record in the big game.

How many Super Bowls have won the 49ers?

The 49ers have tried the Super Bowl victory five times.

Below is a quick review of his five Super Bowl victories.

Super Bowl 16: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

The first appearance of the San Francisco Super Bowl was a success. Led by the eventual Super Bowl MVP Joe Montana, the 49ers built a 20-0 lead in the first half against the Bengals. Although Cincinnati made a push in the second half, beating San Francisco 356-275, he was plagued with four turnovers.

The 49ers needed only a couple of Ray Wersching's field goals in the last quarter to stop the Bengals for their first title, which came in the third season of coach Bill Walsh.

Super Bowl 19: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

What was a tight game in the first quarter quickly became a disaster for the Dolphins. The 49ers hit their opponent in their second Super Bowl with 537 total yards at just 314 for Miami. Montana was again named MVP of the Super Bowl.

The 1984 49ers followed a regular 15-1 season with this great Super Bowl victory, making them, in our estimate, the second best Super Bowl winning team in NFL history.

Super Bowl 23: 49ers 20, Bengals 16

After three consecutive seasons in which the 49ers lost in the playoffs, they returned to the big game in what would become Walsh's final year as coach. To win the Super Bowl, Montana threw a touchdown pass to John Taylor with 39 seconds to play. Open receiver Jerry Rice, who caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, was named the Most Valuable Super Bowl Player.

After one of the best Super Bowls in NFL history, Walsh announced his retirement in the locker room. He left the 49ers with three Super Bowl wins and 10 wins in 14 postseason games. Defensive coordinator George Seifert was promoted to replace him, and San Francisco would win his fourth Super Bowl the following year and consolidate himself as the team of the 1980s.

Super Bowl 24: 49ers 55, Broncos 10

Denver never had a chance in this game. The blowout began in the first quarter, and at one point in the third, the 49ers had a 41-3 advantage over the Broncos before John Elway finally made Denver enter the board with a touchdown. Montana, which went on for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns for a 147.6 passer rating, was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time.

Just behind the 49ers of 1984, we ranked this San Francisco team as the third best Super Bowl winning team in NFL history.

Super Bowl 29: 49ers 49, Chargers 26

This was Steve Young's time to shine, and he took advantage. All the QB did was throw six Super Bowl record touchdown passes and win the game's MVP award when San Francisco flew to San Diego.

The 49ers won their division again the following year and made some more playoff appearances with Steve Mariucci after Seifert left before the 1997 season, but they didn't return to the Super Bowl until 2012

49ers Super Bowl appearances

The 49ers have appeared in six Super Bowls and have won five.

Below are all his appearances, including the last one, which also marks his only loss in the big game.

Season Super Bowl Opponent Outcome Regular Season Registration Coach nineteen eighty one Bengals W, 26-21 13-3 Bill Walsh 1984 Dolphins W, 38-16 15-1 Bill Walsh 1988 Bengals W, 20-16 10-6 Bill Walsh 1989 Broncos W, 55-10 14-2 George Seifert 1994 Chargers W, 49-26 13-3 George Seifert 2012 Crows L 34-31 11-4-1 Jim Harbaugh

San Francisco, of course, has had many opportunities to increase its number of Super Bowl appearances. The 49ers have lost in the NFC championship game nine times.

When is the last time the 49ers played in the Super Bowl?

Sandwiched between two losses in the NFC championship game, the 49ers reached Super Bowl 47 in the second season of coach Jim Harbaugh, 2012.

In what became a blowout in favor of the Ravens, especially after Jacoby Jones returned the initial serve of the second half 108 yards for a touchdown to give Baltimore a 28-6 lead, Super Bowl 47 became In a classic. The 49ers returned with 17 points unanswered in the third, and had the opportunity to steal the victory at the last minute, but ran out of opportunities in the red zone.

The Ravens endured a 34-31 victory.

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

The 49ers remain trapped in a draw with the Cowboys with five Super Bowl wins each, but both are one behind the Patriots and Steelers.

Including the New England victory over the Los Angeles Rams last year to tie even with Pittsburgh, below are all the NFL teams that have won two or more Super Bowls.