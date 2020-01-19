The Packers are one of the most popular teams in the NFL, largely because they have been more successful than most in the league. That's why Green Bay has four Super Bowl titles and many more NFL championships to thank.

Now Green Bay is chasing another Super Bowl in its first appearance in the NFC title since the 2016 season. If the Packers beat San Francisco and advance to Super Bowl 54, they will have the opportunity to join the 49ers and Cowboys as teams with the second biggest Super Bowl championship, just behind the Steelers and the Patriots.

Below is the history of the Super Bowl Packers, which includes a 4-1 record.

How many Super Bowls have the Packers won?

The Packers have tested the Super Bowl victory four times, including the first two editions of the big game after the 1966 and 1967 seasons. Green Bay also won nine NFL championships before the Super Bowl era.

Below is a quick review of the four wins of the Packers Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 1: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

The first match for the title between the AFL champion and the NFL champion was the most feared blowout, considering that the NFL was considered the top league. Although the first half of Super Bowl 1 was competitive.

The Chiefs fell 14-10 to the Packers at halftime, but Green Bay scored 21 points unanswered in the second half and won the victory. Quarterback Bart Starr, who passed for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 116.2 pin rating, was named Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl 2: Packers 33, Raiders 14

The second game of the title between the AFL champion and the NFL champion was basically a repeat of the first, with the AFL Raiders being far surpassed by the NFL Packers.

Oakland lost 16-7 at halftime, but Green Bay scored 17 points unanswered in the second half, including Herb Adderly's 60-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Starr was again named MVP of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 31: Packers 35, Patriots 21

After almost 30 frustrating years and some teasing in the playoffs prior to the 1996 season, the Packers finally returned to the Super Bowl in the fifth season of coach Mike Holmgren. They did not waste the opportunity.

Based on some important plays, including Brett Favre's 54-yard touchdown pass to Andre Rison in the first quarter and Desmond Howard's 99-yard kickback for a third-time touchdown, Green Bay beat New England with relative ease. (The Patriots' four turnovers certainly helped.) Howard was named Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl 45: Packers 31, Steelers 25

The last Green Bay race to the Super Bowl required a series of unlikely victories in the playoffs, and the No. 6 seeded Packers delivered victories over the No. 3 seeded Eagles, No. 1 Falcons and No. 2 rival bears.

The result was a thriller of a Super Bowl in Dallas between the Packers and the Steelers. Green Bay jumped to a 21-3 lead, but Pittsburgh scored 14 unanswered and found only four points in the fourth quarter. Then Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Greg Jennings. After the teams exchanged field goals, the Packers defense halted Ben Roethlisberger's return attempt in the last two minutes. Rodgers was named Super Bowl MVP.

Appearances in the Super Bowl of the Packers

The Packers have appeared in five Super Bowls, winning four.

Below are all his appearances, including his only defeat of the 1997 season.

Season Super Bowl Opponent Outcome Regular Season Registration Coach 1966 Bosses W, 35-10 12-2 Vince Lombardi 1967 Muggers W, 33-14 9-4-1 Vince Lombardi nineteen ninety six Patriots W, 35-21 13-3 Mike Holmgren 1997 Broncos L, 31-24 13-3 Mike Holmgren 2010 Steelers W, 31-25 10-6 Mike McCarthy

Green Bay, of course, has had several opportunities to increase its number of Super Bowl appearances. The Packers have lost four times in the NFC championship game.

When was the last time the Packers played in the Super Bowl?

Green Bay, who barely made the playoffs as the No. 6 seed after finishing the regular season of 2010 with a 10-6 record, was not expected to make a great postseason run. But the Packers closed Michael Vick and the Eagles in the wild card round, strangled the Falcons in Atlanta and, helped by a Jay Cutler injury, drove the Bears in the NFC championship game.

The magic continued early in Super Bowl 45, when Green Bay jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with the strength of a Rodgers touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson and a Nick Collins interception for a touchdown. Jennings caught his first of two touchdowns at the end of the second quarter to give the Packers a 31-3 lead, but the Steelers charged four points back into the room.

Driven by Rodgers' 8-yard touchdown pass to Jennings early last quarter, Green Bay had enough to contain Pittsburgh and win its fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

The Packers remain trapped in a tie with the Giants with four Super Bowl victories each, but both are one behind the 49ers and Cowboys and two behind the Patriots and Steelers.

Below are all the NFL teams that have won two or more Super Bowls.