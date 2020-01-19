How can Lebanon overcome its economic crisis? The | Middle East

For three months, people in Lebanon have been demanding a change.

A worsening economic crisis means that many cannot find work, pay basic goods or even withdraw their money from banks.

And after months of peaceful demonstrations, protesters have asked for a week of anger.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds near parliament in Beirut on Saturday and Sunday. More than 460 people were injured.

Protesters are repeating their demand that the sectarian political system of Lebanon be terminated and that a government of independent experts be established without ties to traditional parties.

So what does it take to break the deadlock?

And are the leaders of Lebanon willing to change the political system?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Rania Masri – member of the elected council of the political party Citizens in a State

Jamil Mouawad – professor of politics at the American University in Beirut

Elias Farhat – retired Lebanese military general

Source: Al Jazeera News