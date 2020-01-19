How American companies helped Africa's richest women exploit their country's wealth

In 2012, according to the documents, a team from the Lisbon-based firm assumed a central role to help lead De Grisogono: "shadow management," as said John Leitão, a Boston Consulting employee who would become the director Jewelry executive. November interview in Lisbon.

The consulting firm, however, said its employees worked only on three specific projects, ending their participation in early 2013.

By that year, the consultants had begun to leave the company to join the jeweler, and finally held the positions of president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer along with Mr. Leitão.

He said in the interview that the consultants had inherited "a total disaster." But under his supervision, the company, with boutiques in London, New York and Paris, sank in the red, despite an initial increase in sales, documents show.

De Grisogono had a streak of bad luck, including economic pressures that affected Russian oligarchs and Saudi sheiks who had been great clients, Leitão said. However, many wealthy clients, including Ms. Dos Santos and her husband, wore jewelry and wrist watches without paying them in advance, the documents show. Marketing expenses also skyrocketed: 42 percent during Mr. Leitão's first year to $ 1.7 million, with the increase destined for the Cannes party, according to an internal presentation.

Mr. Dokolo did not apologize for spending a lot on parties. "You tell me which major luxury brand spends less than this on the promotion to become a global brand," he told the French radio service. In an interview with the BBC, Ms. Dos Santos said she was not an interested party in De Grisogono, although several emails and documents question her, indicating that she had an ownership interest in the Maltese companies that control it.

The jeweler gave the couple the ability to better market Angolan diamonds. Dokolo already controlled the rights of more than 45 percent of the country's diamond sales through a company that bought uncut gems, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, according to the office of the president of Angola.