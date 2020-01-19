Hank Azaria talks about stop expressing Apu in & # 39; The Simpsons & # 39 ;: is the right thing

WENN / FOX / Nicky Nelson

As comedian Hari Kondabolu criticized his interpretation of the Indian store employee, the actor who expresses several characters in the hit animated series emphasizes that the decision was taken together.

Hank Azaria has renounced his role as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in "The Simpsons", after a controversy surrounding his interpretation of the Indian clerk.

The star also expresses Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum and many other characters in the hit US animated television series. UU., But his interpretation of Apu has been in controversy since the comedian Hari Kondabolu criticized the representation of the character, as his exaggerated accent and exaggerated gestures, in the documentary "The problem with Apu".

And although Hank will continue to appear in several other roles, he told Slashfilm that "he will no longer make the voice, unless there is some way to make the transition or something."

"We all made the decision together … We all agreed on it. We all feel that it is right and good."

It appears in "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"In 2018, Hank insisted that he would be willing to depart from the part if that was the right thing to do."

"I am perfectly willing to step aside," he said, adding that it was never his intention to offend anyone with the portrait. "I've thought about this a lot and, as I say, my eyes have opened."

He added: "The idea that someone young or old, past or present, who is intimidated by Apu really saddens me."

"The Simpsons", created by Matt Groening, premiered in 1989.