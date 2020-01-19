Halle Berry leaves nothing to the imagination in new photos: the actress is aging back

Halle Berry set social networks on fire after the 53-year-old actress updated her Instagram page with a new image that showed her toned figure.

In the photograph, the Oscar winner could be seen standing in a luxurious garden with his back turned towards the chamber surrounded by greenery.

For the photo, the movie star is dressed in an outfit from the city of Nez York that had such a revealing design that the actress appears practically naked in the photo.

It seems that Berry was having fun on the day the picture was taken because he described his post by writing that he was happy to be back at home and in his garden.

The image quickly attracted the attention of Berry's nearly six million followers on the popular social media platform, and many rushed to write compliments for the actress's impressive appearance.

A fan of the actress even tried to cause some fun to write that it was probably a "Thursday without pants,quot; when Berry was taking the picture, while another said his thirst was being tested.

Berry continues to be active on social networks, since he occasionally posts about his daily life and his training regimen.

The famous actress caused a great commotion in November when she shared a photograph that revealed her chiseled stomach and torn abs, which was the result of her rigorous training for her role in the next film, Bruised.

The star worked over several months with the help of professional trainer, Bar Malik.

He published a new Fitness Friday with a sexy photo and the following caption: "Finally it is #FitnessFriday, and this week I am back in Los Angeles with my fellow animal spirit (and the new father of his baby Leela !! ✨) @peterleethomas. We have talked several times about the benefits of good stretching for the body and mind, so today, Peter will demonstrate unconventional stretching that will make a world of good for the muscles that you didn’t even know were tense! Quadriceps, shoulders, spine, lower back, chest, whatever, we cover it, check the stories for more information and happy Friday!

Berry is still at the top of his game after several decades as an important player in Hollywood.



