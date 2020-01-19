Gwendoline Christie's SAG awards dress was great. Like, really big.

To borrow a word from Buddy the Elf: This dress is huge!
Gwendoline Christie (also known as our Being Brienne of Tarth!) has arrived at the SAG 2020 Awards … and we are not convinced that he has not brought some surprise guests with her under her voluminous black dress.
Nominated with her game of Thrones co-stars of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for their work during the final of the HBO fantasy) and the polarizing final season, all eyes were on Gwendoline, 41, when he hit the blue carpet, mainly because his Black dress was so unexpectedly bulky and surprisingly structural. And already sculptural at 6 & # 39; 3 ", Gwendoline was impossible to lose.
But we here at E! I love a conspiracy, so we couldn't help but ask ourselves (Wrong HBO program, brain! Get together!): Her dress was so big because she was smuggling something at the SAG Awards, wearing her outfit as the best Trojan horse ?
Here is a list of things that Gwendoline may have introduced at the SAG awards ceremony under her voluminous dress …
- Brienne's sword, Guardian of the oath. As if a knight traveled without his characteristic weapon!
- The iron throne For your custody and all that.
- Mead horns. Just so you can pass them to the cast when things get a bit boring during the ceremony.
- Arya Stark. We need to see our dream team together again!
- Leonardo Dicaprio& # 39; s vape pen. Never forget your iconic vaping moment at the 2016 ceremony.
- His Captain Phasma costume of Star Wars… in case the competition becomes a bit intense. Watch out, Millie Bobby Brown!
- A whole turkey … for anyone who wants to eat meat during the prizes, since the dinner menu is completely vegan.
- The children's actors of This Is Us. Just so they don't feel excluded this year.
- All your glamor team. For any fashion emergency or quick touch-ups.
- The corpse of (spoiler alert!) Jaime Lannister.
one1. Your laptop. So you can have the right screen size to continue with your joy clock. Nobody spoils who does it for her, okay?
12. Chet Hanks Because we really miss him already in these crazy things.
