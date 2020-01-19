Gwendoline Christie's SAG awards dress was great. Like, really big.

To borrow a word from Buddy the Elf: This dress is huge!

Gwendoline Christie (also known as our Being Brienne of Tarth!) has arrived at the SAG 2020 Awards … and we are not convinced that he has not brought some surprise guests with her under her voluminous black dress.

Nominated with her game of Thrones co-stars of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for their work during the final of the HBO fantasy) and the polarizing final season, all eyes were on Gwendoline, 41, when he hit the blue carpet, mainly because his Black dress was so unexpectedly bulky and surprisingly structural. And already sculptural at 6 & # 39; 3 ", Gwendoline was impossible to lose.

But we here at E! I love a conspiracy, so we couldn't help but ask ourselves (Wrong HBO program, brain! Get together!): Her dress was so big because she was smuggling something at the SAG Awards, wearing her outfit as the best Trojan horse ?