Green Bay Packers 20-37 San Francisco 49ers: Raheem Mostert sends 49ers to Super Bowl LIV | NFL news

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2





Raheem Mostert's big day means that the San Francisco 49ers head to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Raheem Mostert had 220 yards on the ground and four touchdowns when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game to reach the Super Bowl LIV, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 27-year-old Mostert rider, who was cut by six different NFL teams before joining the 49ers in 2016, set a postseason franchise record with 220 yards on 29 carries, the second most in a playoff game in The history of the NFL.

As a team, the Niners had 285 yards on the ground, with Deebo Samuel and Tevin Coleman adding 43 and 21 yards, respectively.

The emphasis on rushing and mastering the terrain meant that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw only eight passes, completing six of them for 77 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo had little work to do in the 49ers victory

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers made a brave effort in the second half to finish 31 of 39 for 326 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted once on each side of the break.

In the first quarter at Levi & # 39; s Stadium, the 49ers do not. 1 of the NFC flexed their muscles.

San Francisco led a six-play, 89-yard touchdown race, culminating in a 36-yard run by Mostert in a tie play on the third attempt. Rookie catcher Samuel had freed himself for 16 and 30-yard gains to establish Mostert's career on the left sideline.

After a Green Bay drive ended with Nick Bosa dragging Rodgers, the Niners took advantage of a short field, thanks to a 26-yard Richie James clearance return, to extend their lead through the 54-yard field goal. Robbie Gould

Mostert had four touchdowns on Sunday

Down 10-0, things only got worse for the Packers when K & # 39; Waun Williams came in full speed to fire Rodgers and force a loose ball and a nine-yard loss.

With another short field, a JK Scott clearance with just 23 yards, San Francisco extended its lead to 17-0 through Mostert again. This time, Samuel threw a fantastic block when Mostert threw himself on the left pylon in a nine-yard effort.

Rodgers and the Packers began to show promise, as the quarterback hit Jake Kumerow for 23 yards and Aaron Jones ran for 11 in the midfield. However, their problems continued when a confusion between Rodgers and center Corey Linsley left the ball free on the grass and DeForest Buckner recovered easily.

Mostert was released again, for a 34-yard gain, but the Packers forced San Francisco to kick and Gould became 27.

In need of some momentum before halfway, Green Bay completely undid when Emmanuel Moseley stood in front of a Rodgers pass in the Packers territory and only three plays later, Mostert added his third touchdown when he ran by the center for 18 yards and gave the 49ers a 27-0 lead in the break.

To start the second half, the Packers finally reached the board. Turning to the screen game to counteract the San Francisco pass race, Green Bay drove 75 yards down the field in 10 plays, and culminated in a nine-yard Rodgers pitch to Jones.

Aaron Rodgers could only see how San Francisco ran for the Packers

But the Niners didn't take long to regain their 27-point lead in 34-7. They returned directly to Mostert and the land game, marching 79 yards across the field in seven plays, all executed, as the back added its fourth touchdown of the day in a 22-yard run.

The Packers did not give up, and Rodgers started the fourth quarter with a 42-yard strike to Jimmy Graham who took him to the goal line, before Jones was thrown from a yard. And after forcing a clearance in the next Niners drive, Rodgers returned with another big win to establish a score.

Davante Adams beat Richard Sherman deeply for a 65-yard gain, and Rodgers shot through his body to rookie tight end Jace Sternberger to make him 34-20 with eight minutes left.

However, it was too little, too late and the 49ers took more than four minutes off the clock, limiting a course with a 42-yard field goal from Robbie Gould, before Sherman chose Rodgers to seal the victory for San Francisco .

The 49ers now head to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, where they will face Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship game.