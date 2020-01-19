Grammy awards lose three CEOs in 6 months – Sources describe internal turmoil

Followers of the Grammy Awards know that they have recently had difficult times in recent years, including the Kevin Hart controversy that began in 2018, in addition to the departure of three different CEOs in just six months.

After the Grammy Awards ceremony on February 18, 2018, former academy president Neil Portnow, when asked why there were not many female artists at the awards, told reporters it was time for "Women take a step forward."

Portnow's comments subsequently became viral, with many female artists who later turned to Twitter to criticize their choice of words, including Pink, among many others, who asked the president to resign. In the controversy that followed, he claimed that his comments were taken out of context and stated that he never intended to blame women.

Subsequently, a blue ribbon working group was created with the intention of increasing the representation of women and the LGBTQ community in the academy. This led to the hiring of Deborah Dugan, who was given the same job on August 1, just one day after the Portnow contract ended.

Initially, Dugan was welcomed as a symbol of the supposed change that was on the horizon, however, last Thursday, just ten days before the 2020 Grammy Awards began, Dugan resigned his position.

Reportedly, another Academy executive accused Dugan of misconduct and subsequently had to resign. So far, it is not clear what Dungan really said or did that led to the problem.

On Friday, musicians and other industry experts expressed disappointment and surprise at the fact that Dugan had to leave. A source who spoke with the academy's leadership told the Los Angeles Times that Dugan did not have the "qualities or experience,quot; to help manage the Academy.

Dugan supposedly felt it was necessary to try to restructure the entire organization. The source added: "she received the message," and for that she was there, but she never learned how to make things work in the organization.

Regardless of who is leading the academy, this year, it is still expected to start the same way. Alicia Keys returns to the hostess position, and other stars this year to take center stage include Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.



