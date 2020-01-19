Golden State Warriors set the goal of March 1 for the return of Stephen Curry | NBA News

The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, according to reports.

The news was first reported by The athletic on Sunday.

Curry broke his left hand in an October 30 game against the Phoenix Suns and was originally believed to have a selective return from February. It was also speculated that Curry could stay out of the season completely for the Warriors (10-34), but has kept up with the intention of returning.

The six-time All-Star has been shooting without an orthopedic device in training sessions after team practices.

After returning from his teammate Klay Thompson's T-shirt removal ceremony in Washington state on Saturday, Curry even served as a reporter for the band line during the Warriors 109-95 victory over the Orlando Magic which ended the team's 10-game losing streak.

"I've been making progress," said Curry, through NBC Bay Area Sports. "Without setbacks, it is definitely encouraging to return to 100 percent as soon as possible."

Curry, 31, has already missed 40 games. The Warriors have another 16 games before the target return date of March 1, which is a home competition against the Washington Wizards.

A veteran of 11 seasons and three NBA championships, Curry has averaged 23.5 points per game, with a better run of 30.1 during the 2015-16 season.

