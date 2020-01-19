Gloucester chief Johan Ackermann trusts Louis Rees-Zammit's injury | Rugby Union News





Louis Rees-Zammit limps against Toulouse

Gloucester's head coach, Johan Ackermann, hopes that the injury Louis Rees-Zammit suffered during the 35-14 defeat of his team in Toulouse is minor enough to allow him to contribute Wales to the Six Nations.

The 18-year-old wing was included in his first Six Nations team by New Wales coach Wayne Pivac last week, but he limped in the Stade Ernest-Wallon after injuring his ankle.

Ackermann insists that it is too early to know the severity of the injury.

"He rolled his ankle," said Ackermann.

"We need to make a decision if we need to scan it and if we do it or if it goes to Wales on Monday and they do it."

"He felt he could not run on that. He can be proud of what he has achieved so far and should not let him get depressed. Whatever the outcome he can build on what he has already achieved and the opportunities will still come."

"Hopefully it isn't that bad and he can still contribute."