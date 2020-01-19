Gaza photographer injured in attack by Israeli forces loses eye | Palestine News

For the second time in less than three months, a Palestinian photojournalist lost his eye after being attacked by Israeli forces during a protest.

Attiyah Darwish was hit with a canister of tear gas in the face in December 2018, while covering weekly Friday protests in the Gaza Strip near the Israeli fence.

The protests have been part of the Great March of Return movement, which began in March 2018 when the Palestinians demanded the right to return to the lands from which their families were violently expelled during the founding of Israel in 1948.

The protests have also called for the end of the 12-year blockade in the coastal enclave.

According to the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights based in Gaza, at least 215 Palestinians have been killed during the demonstrations, including two journalists. Tens of thousands of people have been injured.

Darwish, who sought medical treatment for his eye in Egypt and Jordan since his injury, was told on Sunday that he had lost all vision in his left eye.

"I was taking pictures, and suddenly I felt a heavy blow to the face with a muffled explosion," the 32-year-old told Palestinian news agencies, recalling the moment he was injured.

"I fell from pain and shock."

Darwish suffered several fractures and fractures of bones in the face and jaw, and severe bleeding in the left eye and ear, which initially resulted in at least 80 percent severe visual impairment, his doctors said.

According to Jordanian doctor Faisal Tawfiq Fayyad, Darwish's left eye suffered a scar in the center of his vision and, despite multiple surgeries, he ended up in an irreversible loss of sight.

The photographer's lower jaw was repaired and the broken bones on the left side of his face were replaced with a metal plate.

Palestinian social media users distributed the hashtag #AttiyaEye and #EyeOfTruth in Arabic after a popular support campaign for photographer Muath Amarneh went viral last November.

Amarneh, an independent journalist, was shot in the eye by an Israeli rubber bullet while covering a protest in the occupied city of Surif, the West Bank, near the city of Hebron.

In a show of support, activists from several countries took pictures of themselves covering one eye with one hand and posted them on social media, along with another hashtag #MuathEye.

Palestinian photojournalist Atiya Darwish was shot in the eyes of Israeli snipers while covering Israeli human rights violations in the #Loop border.

Translation: I worked with my colleague Attiya Darwish during the 51-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2014, and he is a brave journalist looking for the truth to document. Attiya's eyes were attacked by the Zionist army to hide the truth he was transmitting.

Darwish currently works for the Palestinian news agency al-Rai and has been a photographer for the past 10 years.

"I don't feel the left side of my face, and the intense pain doesn't leave me. Especially during the cold and when I eat," Darwish said. adding that he will continue taking photographs.

"I still have an eye."