Future that will propose to Lori Harvey? Why sources say it is possible

Future briefly dated Lori Harvey last year before her supposed date with Trey Songz and her relationship with Diddy. The couple has met and seems more in love than ever, so the rapper can ask the question to Steve Harvey's 23-year-old daughter.

The latest updates on the sexiest hip-hop couple surround the 23rd birthday of the model in the Bahamas, where Future gave her the VIP treatment.

Although Future is a known playboy, he is clearly in love with the stepdaughter of the comedian. In addition to doing everything possible for his day of birth, he has published and published photos of her on his Instagram, which is a big problem for him.

In addition, one of the alleged moms of her baby named Eliza Reign hinted that she knew more about Future and Lori's relationship after he filed a complaint that Eliza was mentally unstable and harassing.

Reign published in his Instagram story that Drake's collaborator warned him that it would be difficult to return to the public against him and that he was "getting married."

A source close to the situation explained that Eliza may be right.

‘The future is completely in love with Lori. He hasn't felt that way about a woman from Ciara with whom he was engaged. When a relationship is taken seriously, it is no stranger to commitment, as it will put a ring on your finger. Many women have posted it on his Instagram, but he doesn't publish women unless they are the mother of his baby or he has a deep relationship with them. They took some time apart and dated other people, but Lori and Future have taken each other seriously since they were seen at their own birthday celebration. "

As for Lori, it is not known how it feels to marry the Mask Off artist.

Ad

Do you think Lori and Future will last?



Post views:

0 0