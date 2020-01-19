Future Super Bowl locations: host cities, stadiums for the 2020 Super Bowl and beyond

%MINIFYHTML23a49156284d9aa0d9d92dea832d18c811% %MINIFYHTML23a49156284d9aa0d9d92dea832d18c812%

When the NFL considers sites for future Super Bowl locations, potential cities, their places and their accommodations must meet many requirements. Stadium quality is one of the priorities, so several of the next five Super Bowls will be played in new or newly renovated stadiums.

That's why Minnesota received Super Bowl 52 in 2018, after all; the same for Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, Super Bowl 54 in Miami and Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles. Weather is also a factor when the NFL considers future Super Bowl locations.

That will be the case again in 2020, when the Super Bowl will be played in a newly renovated stadium. These are the sites that the NFL has designated as future Super Bowl locations.

Year Super Bowl Site 2020 South Florida, Hard Rock Stadium, Super Bowl 54 2021 Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, Super Bowl 55 2022 Los Angeles, Los Angeles Stadium, Super Bowl 56 2023 Glendale, Phoenix University Stadium, Super Bowl 57 2024 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 2020: South Florida

For this year's Super Bowl 54, the NFL will return to one of their favorite Super Bowl locations. The Miami area has already hosted 10 Super Bowls, and its eleventh will break a tie with New Orleans for most of the country. (Although New Orleans will tie even with Miami again when it receives Super Bowl 58 in 2024).

Now called Hard Rock Stadium, the place the Miami Dolphins call home was originally called Joe Robbie Stadium when it opened in 1987. It has been renamed seven times since then and has hosted five Super Bowls, with the former Miami Orange Bowl housed in South Los five other Florida Super Bowls.

Thanks to its most recent renovation project, which was completed in 2016, Hard Rock Stadium will have a new look when the Super Bowl arrives in 2020.

While the stadium's seating capacity was reduced from 75,000 to 65,000, the renovation that featured new video boards, suites and seating modules is at least one of the reasons why the NFL returns for Super Bowl 54.

“We had confidence. It was definitely our most competitive offer, "said Super Bowl host committee chairman Rodney Barreto when Miami received Super Bowl 54." An improvement of more than $ 450 million for the Dolphins stadium. A cash budget and incentives valued at more than $ 40 million. A warm weather destination that always offers. Forever.

"We are truly grateful to Mr. Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, for all his support and assistance throughout this process."

Super Bowl 2021: Tampa

This was not the original plan. NFL owners last May voted to move Super Bowl 55, which was scheduled to be played in Los Angeles, to Tampa. The change came as a result of weather-related construction delays at the new Los Angeles stadium site, which will instead house Super Bowl 56 in 2022. (More on that later.)

Tampa was an easy option to fill the void of the 2021 Super Bowl thanks to its success as a host in the past. The city has hosted the Super Bowl four times, two at the old Tampa Stadium and two at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL Buccaneers.

The 65,000-seat stadium that can be expanded to house 75,000 hosted its first NFL game in 1998. And, of course, as Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, also, recently, went through a project of renewal.

Raymond James Stadium now has what its website calls the most advanced HD video system in use today. With two 9,600 square foot boards (north and south ends of the stadium) and four 2,300 square foot HD tower walls, it ranks as the third largest video dashboard system in the NFL.

The new sound system has more than 400 speakers throughout the stadium, providing 750,000 watts of power.

Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles

The NFL rules require that a stadium has been open two full seasons before it can host a Super Bowl, so it was necessary to make a change when construction delays meant that the Rams and Chargers could not play in their New stadium until 2020.

Instead of Super Bowl 55 in 2021 as originally planned, the big game will return to Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56 in 2022. It will be the eighth time that the Los Angeles area has hosted the Super Bowl, with the Memorial Coliseum of Los Angeles that has hosted two Super Bowls and the Rose Bowl having hosted five.

The place, which is currently being built in Inglewood, is expected to be a masterpiece, partly because it will be more than a stadium, as the name suggests: LA Stadium and Entertainment District in Hollywood Park.

The outdoor stadium will have capacity for 70,000 people with the capacity to expand to accommodate up to 100,000.

In addition to the Super Bowl in 2022, the stadium is scheduled to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Representations for the stadium in Los Angeles can be seen here.

Super Bowl 2023: Glendale / Phoenix

For the fourth time, Arizona will organize a Super Bowl when the big game returns to the desert in 2023 for Super Bowl 57. It will be the third time that the University of Phoenix Stadium has organized the Super Bowl (2008 and 2015), with Sun Devil Stadium He hosted the game in 1996.

According to AZCentral.com, the cities of Phoenix and Glendale promoted improvements near the stadium and across the area on their pitch to achieve another Super Bowl. It is expected that by 2023 there will be a renovated airport in Phoenix and additional hotels and parking in Glendale.

When it opened in 2006, the University of Phoenix Stadium presented the first retractable natural grass playing surface in North America and the first fully retractable roof that worked on a slope.

Its seating capacity is expandable to 73,000.

Super Bowl 2024: New Orleans

Some believe that the Super Bowl should be held in New Orleans every year. After all, there is a reason why the so-called Mercedes-Benz Superdome is hosting the great game for the eighth time, more than any other place.

The city is organizing the game for the eleventh time; Three of the New Orleans Super Bowls were played at Tulane Stadium.

The Superdome opened in 1975 and organized its first Super Bowl in 1978, when the Cowboys beat the Broncos in Super Bowl 12. He was the last host of a Super Bowl in 2013, when many of the stadium's lights failed infamously during the third quarter of the Ravens. beat the 49ers.

The Superdome remains one of the most emblematic places, not only in the NFL, but in all sports.