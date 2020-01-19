Four wickets for a race: how South Africa collapsed against England | Cricket News

Proteas collapse until 209 when England imposes tracking in St. George's Park
Last update: 19/01/20 9:02 am
South Africa collapsed to 209 against England in the third test after losing four wickets for a 25-minute run on the fourth morning in Port Elizabeth.
Stuart Broad knocked down Vernon Philander (27) in the first round after the Proteas resumed in 208-6 – 92 runs before avoiding follow-up – before Sam Curran threw Quinton Kock (63) five balls later .
Broad then cleaned Keshav Maharaj (0) when the tailender cut off the stump of his leg and, after a wicketless Curran, Broad (3-30) made Mark Wood catch Kagiso Rabada (1) halfway .
England captain Joe Root did not hesitate to impose the follow-up after Rabada, who had scored the only race in the morning, out of Curran on a long leg, approached Wood to leave the hosts 290 races behind after the first tickets.
England imposed the follow-up in a test away for the first time since it did against New Zealand at Wellington 2013.
However, they have not won a test abroad after applying the follow-up since 1992 against New Zealand in Christchurch.
