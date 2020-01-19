Four wickets for a race: how South Africa collapsed against England | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLa75f61612fe9d0d96d6640f5517d194b11% %MINIFYHTMLa75f61612fe9d0d96d6640f5517d194b12%





South Africa collapsed to 209 against England in the third test after losing four wickets for a 25-minute run on the fourth morning in Port Elizabeth.

Stuart Broad knocked down Vernon Philander (27) in the first round after the Proteas resumed in 208-6 – 92 runs before avoiding follow-up – before Sam Curran threw Quinton Kock (63) five balls later .

Broad then cleaned Keshav Maharaj (0) when the tailender cut off the stump of his leg and, after a wicketless Curran, Broad (3-30) made Mark Wood catch Kagiso Rabada (1) halfway .

Broad took three wickets while England rioted

England captain Joe Root did not hesitate to impose the follow-up after Rabada, who had scored the only race in the morning, out of Curran on a long leg, approached Wood to leave the hosts 290 races behind after the first tickets.

England imposed the follow-up in a test away for the first time since it did against New Zealand at Wellington 2013.

However, they have not won a test abroad after applying the follow-up since 1992 against New Zealand in Christchurch.

