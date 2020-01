%MINIFYHTML7bfee8e0ec892a109e8b02169f8be32f11% %MINIFYHTML7bfee8e0ec892a109e8b02169f8be32f12%

Israel's treatment of the Palestinians is a deliberate act of humiliation, according to a former senior human rights officer of the United Nations, who left office late last year.

He described the situation of the Palestinians as "heinous,quot; and "indescribable."

The reports of James Bays of Al Jazeera.