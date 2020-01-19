Former Guns guitarist N & # 39; Roses gets 2 years probation under a DUI agreement

Instagram

DJ Ashba, who replaced Slash in the group from 2009 to 2015, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in exchange for removing a separate charge from executing a stop signal.

Former Guns N Roses guitarist DJ Ashba It has reached an agreement with the police in a DUI case dating back to 2018.

The star, who replaced Slash in the group from 2009 to 2015, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence, the state said.

Office of the Attorney in Livingston County, Illinois. In return, prosecutors dropped a separate charge of executing a stop signal.

Ashba was sentenced to 24 months probation supervised by the court and 30 hours of community service for the crime.

You must also undergo alcoholism treatment, pay an undisclosed fine and attend meetings where DUI victims tell their stories.

The incident occurred in July 2018, in Fairbury, Illinois, when police officers made him an offer to stop and found him intoxicated with alcohol.