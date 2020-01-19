Former Azriel Clary of R. Kelly reveals the reason behind Split

WENN / Instagram / Judy Eddy

Azriel is setting the record right after some people assume that she ends her relationship with the singer in disgrace because she no longer loves her.

Azriel Clary has finally addressed the reason behind her decision to leave him with R. Kelly. Setting the record right after some assumed that she separated from the dishonored singer because she no longer loved her, the girl let her know that she ended up with Kelly because he was a liar.

As for the comments section of an Instagram post, Azriel explained that Kelly was lying to her and Joycelyn Savage. "Robert planned when and how he was going to let Joy go. If she were the" only one, "it wouldn't have been 4/5 months without seeing him," he said. "He was the only person I asked to see on visits every time, not Joy, and the only reason I can see him now is because I left."

Then he claimed that the singer of "I Believe I Can Fly" didn't really care about Joy, and I didn't like that he was using it and I told him that on my last visit to get rid of her if he didn't care, and his Last words were & # 39; we have to feed the tiger before the tiger bites us & # 39 ;. He doesn't want to tell me, but him. "

Azriel separated from Kelly after her altercation in the headlines with Joycelyn earlier this month. He met his family when he accompanied Joycelyn to a court appearance in Chicago, and subsequently decided to return to the family home she left at the age of 17 to move with Kelly. Just a few days ago, he published several photos with his family.

"The battle is won because he's still here, and he's still alive, he's still breathing, and although he lost some years of his life, he's still here to tell his story," said his mother, Alice Clary, about her daughter. "The victory was won because it finally came to his senses. People do not understand that she is hurt. This man lied to her for years, and was doing what she thought a good girlfriend would do because that was what she thought she was."