Floyd Mayweather Jr. suggests boxing rematch with Conor McGregor

The great boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. seemed to announce a rematch with Conor McGregor after the devastating return of the Irish star to the UFC.

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to stop Donald Cerrone through a brutal TKO at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday. He reminded the world of his abilities in the Octagon in his long-awaited return of a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

UFC 246: How McGregor destroyed Cowboy

After McGregor's exploits, Mayweather sparked a second fight with McGregor through social media, uploading a poster image of "Mayweather McGregor 2, 2020,quot; on Instagram.

Mayweather, 42, stopped McGregor in the tenth round when the UFC superstar made her professional boxing debut in August 2017.

The undefeated boxing legend (50-0) retired for the third time after that fight, but announced last November that it would resume its career once again in 2020 for a "spectacular event."