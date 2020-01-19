Fire in the Czech asylum kills at least 8 people and injures another 30 people

PRAGUE – At least eight people died and another 30 were injured in the Czech Republic after a fire broke out Sunday in a home for people with mental disabilities, authorities said.
The fire occurred in a house in Vejprty, where men with mental and other disabilities, fire and rescue officers lived mainly. He told the public broadcaster Czech Television. The city is on the northwest border of the country with Germany.
Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said one of the injured was in critical condition.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was the second deadliest fire in the 30-year post-communist history of the country.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis called the fire "a terrible tragedy,quot; and said on Twitter that police and firefighters were doing everything possible to investigate.
The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. local time. Dennik N newspaper reported that the fire started in a room and that most of the dead had died from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and put it out in a matter of hours, authorities said.
In 2010, a fire in an abandoned building in Prague that was often used by homeless people killed nine. In 1995, a fire in a hotel in the capital killed eight.