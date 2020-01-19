Fire in the Czech asylum kills at least 8 people and injures another 30 people

PRAGUE – At least eight people died and another 30 were injured in the Czech Republic after a fire broke out Sunday in a home for people with mental disabilities, authorities said.

The fire occurred in a house in Vejprty, where men with mental and other disabilities, fire and rescue officers lived mainly. He told the public broadcaster Czech Television. The city is on the northwest border of the country with Germany.

Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said one of the injured was in critical condition.