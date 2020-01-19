Fighting extradition to the US UU., A Chinese executive goes to court

VANCOUVER – Global policy, large sums of money, high technology and the complexities of Canadian law will unite on Monday when the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, begins in a courtroom Vancouver audiences.
Meng, 47, a former secretary of Huawei who became a public image of the company, was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018, after the United States requested his extradition on charges of fraud. She has been detained in the city since then.
The arrest has put Canada in a difficult place between two world powers, China and the United States, and has seriously damaged the country's relations with China. Huawei is one of the most prominent companies in China.
Shortly after Ms. Meng's arrest, China arrested, in retaliation, some, two Canadians say and accused them of espionage. It has also punished Canada by restricting imports of pork, canola oil and other Canadian products. To complicate matters, Canada is in the process of deciding whether to allow Huawei to participate in the development of its next-generation 5G network.
The problem is full because the United States government has repeatedly accused Huawei of spying and stealing technology from its Western rivals. The Trump administration has argued that the company is enslaved by the Chinese government and is a threat to national security. Huawei denies it vehemently.
As the legal case develops before taxation Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, here are the background and what is at stake.
Who is Meng Wanzhou?
Ms. Meng is the eldest daughter of Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei.
He was born in the western city of Chengdu, has a master's degree in accounting and began his career at Huawei 25 years ago. Prior to his arrest, his responsibilities at the company, where he is also vice president of the board, included announcing his financial results.
Ms. Meng, also known as Cathy or Sabrina, is married; She has four sons.
Since her arrest, Ms. Meng's life has been circumscribed. She has been released on bail of 10 million Canadian dollars and relatively free to travel around Vancouver, where she and her husband own two expensive houses. She is under 24-hour surveillance and must use a GPS tracker on her ankle.
He now lives in a closed seven-bedroom mansion, valued at about $ 14 million Canadian dollars, in the city's exclusive Shaughnessy neighborhood. The judge in the case allowed him to move there from his other house, a six-room house estimated at $ 6 million in another rich neighborhood.
Under the terms of your bond, you are allowed to leave your home until 11 p.m. Curfew, which includes traveling to Richmond, a nearby city with a diverse Chinese community, food courts with Chinese regional specialties and a vibrant cultural life.
Friends and work colleagues can visit it. His family came to Canada during the Christmas holiday period, according to a member of his security.
Since she was arrested, Ms. Meng wrote recently, in a Letter posted on the Huawei website, she has experienced "scary moments,quot;, but also found more time for herself. She spends time, among other things, reading and painting in oil.
Ms. Meng's bail conditions have caused anger in Canada because critics have contrasted her environment with the harsh conditions of Canadians arrested by China, who are denied access to lawyers and their families.
What is going on in court this week?
In January 2019, United States He revealed a general accusation that, among other things, accuses Meng of having fraudulently tricked four banks into liquidating transactions in Iran through a subsidiary company, in violation of sanctions against Iran.
For several days, the Deputy Chief Judge, Heather Holmes, will examine whether the case against Ms. Meng meets a fundamental requirement to extradite a person under Canadian law: that the crime of which she is accused in the United States constitutes a crime in Canada This is known as the legal concept of "double criminality."
Prosecutors in Canada are focusing on the accusation that Meng lied to HSBC bank representatives in 2013 about Huawei's relationship with Skycom, a company that does business in Iran. Prosecutors contend that she told HSBC that Skycom was a partner, although it was, in fact, a subsidiary of Huawei, putting HSBC at risk of sanctions.
"Inducing a bank to extend financial services by lying to you is criminal," the prosecution wrote in documents filed with the court.
Ms. Meng has denied the accusations. His defense argues that the crime he is being accused of does not constitute a crime in Canada because Canada has not imposed sanctions against companies doing business in Iran. They also contend that there was no risk of financial loss for HSBC, a prerequisite for fraud, according to Canadian law.
"In essence, this is a case of applying US sanctions disguised as Canadian fraud," Meng's lawyers argued in documents published Friday.
If the judge rules that the case does not meet the double criminality requirement, Ms. Meng could be released.
What happens next?
Later this year, the court will address another argument that Ms. Meng's legal team is making: that her rights were violated when she was first detained.
Canadian border officials interrogated her for three hours, and took her phones, asked for her access codes and searched her luggage, before arresting her. His lawyers argue that this means that Canada and the United States conducted a "covert criminal investigation."
If the judge determines that Ms. Meng's rights were violated, the case could be dismissed.
The defense has filed a separate civil case against the Canadian authorities on Ms. Meng's form of arrest and the date for that hearing has not yet been announced.
Gary Botting, an extradition lawyer who has written several textbooks on the Canadian extradition law, said he believes Ms. Meng has a good case of violation of her rights.
And Richard Kurland, a leading immigration lawyer, said the case was important because it could help define when a person's constitutional rights come into effect after arriving in the country.
What are the chances of Ms. Meng being extradited?
Very high. The changes to Canada's extradition laws in 1999, which are still widely criticized by human rights groups, mean that about 90 percent of extradition requests are granted.
Legal experts say that an extradition request can be rejected if it is considered to have a political motivation or if an extradited person could face the death penalty.
Shortly after Ms. Meng's arrest, President Trump said he could consider interceding in the case if that would help him reach a trade agreement with China. His lawyers have argued that these statements were "intimidating and corrosive of the rule of law,quot; and should disqualify the United States from being able to extradite Ms. Meng.
If Ms. Meng loses the extradition case, she could appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada in a process that could go on for years.
Finally, the case would go from legal to political. A final court ruling against Ms. Meng would go to the justice minister in the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who would then decide whether to issue the order to send Ms. Meng to the United States.