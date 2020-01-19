Fighting extradition to the US UU., A Chinese executive goes to court

VANCOUVER – Global policy, large sums of money, high technology and the complexities of Canadian law will unite on Monday when the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, begins in a courtroom Vancouver audiences.

Meng, 47, a former secretary of Huawei who became a public image of the company, was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018, after the United States requested his extradition on charges of fraud. She has been detained in the city since then.

The arrest has put Canada in a difficult place between two world powers, China and the United States, and has seriously damaged the country's relations with China. Huawei is one of the most prominent companies in China.

Shortly after Ms. Meng's arrest, China arrested, in retaliation, some, two Canadians say and accused them of espionage. It has also punished Canada by restricting imports of pork, canola oil and other Canadian products. To complicate matters, Canada is in the process of deciding whether to allow Huawei to participate in the development of its next-generation 5G network.