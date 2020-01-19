Facebook apologizes for the rude mistranslation of Xi Jinping's name | News

%MINIFYHTML25be98326f5ac94e80fecd202b99cbf711% %MINIFYHTML25be98326f5ac94e80fecd202b99cbf712%

Facebook apologized for a bad nasty translation of the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Burmese language publications during a visit to Myanmar, and blamed a technical problem.

The error, which caused Xi's name to appear as "Mr. S *** hole,quot; when translated from Burmese to English, came to light on the second day of the much-promoted trip where the de facto civil leader of Xi and Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi. dozens of agreements that cover massive infrastructure plans backed by Beijing.

The error appeared most notably on the official Facebook page of Aun San Suu Kyi, which was full of references to "Mr S *** hole"when translated into English through the automatic translation function of Facebook.

"Mr. S ***, the president of China arrives at 4 p.m.," a translated statement said. "The president of China, Mr. S *** Hole, signed a guest registry of the House of Representatives," he continued.

It was not clear how long the problem lasted on Facebook, but Google's translation function did not show the same error.

"We solved a technical problem that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook," the US social media giant said on Saturday. UU.

"This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for the crime you have caused," he said.

Gaps in the database

The Facebook system did not have Xi's name in its Burmese database, so he guessed the translation, the company said.

The translation tests of similar words that begin with "xi,quot; and "shi,quot; in Burmese also produced "sh hole,quot;, he added.

Facebook is the most popular site for news, entertainment and chat in the nascent technology of Myanmar, where many even see it as a synonym for the Internet. Politicians and government agencies also use it for official statements and announcements.

The site is blocked in mainland China, but not in Hong Kong, and continental companies are advertised elsewhere on the platform, which makes China the largest country in Facebook after the United States.

It is creating a new engineering team to focus specifically on the lucrative Chinese advertising business, Reuters news agency reported last week.

Facebook has faced numerous problems with Burmese translation in the past. In 2018, it temporarily removed the function after a Reuters report showed that the tool was producing strange results.

An investigation documented how the company was failing in its efforts to combat Burmese and Burmese language publications about the Rohingya of Myanmar, of which some 730,000 fled a brutal military repression in 2017 that, according to the United Nations, was carried out with "genocidal intention,quot;.

He also showed that the translation function was flawed, citing an anti-Rohingya publication advocating killing Muslims that was translated into English as "I shouldn't have a rainbow in Myanmar."