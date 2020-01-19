Everything you did not see on television at the SAG 2020 Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Couldn't you get a ticket for the SAG 2020 Awards? You're lucky.
ME! The news is inside the show full of stars tonight, which takes place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and honors achievements both in film and television. What makes this particular awards ceremony especially important is that the power is in the hands of the actors. In the SAG Awards, the winners are voted by their famous peers.
As the ceremony begins, we bring you exclusive details of the red carpet, behind the scenes and beyond, all in real time. Keep scrolling through all the behind-the-scenes action that cameras can't capture.
Red carpet
Brad Pitt accepts a Kansas City Chiefs hat from a fan and wears it proudly as he walks the red carpet. The Chiefs and Brad are destined for the Super Bowl!
game of Thrones co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel Y Gwendoline Christie meet on the red carpet and catch up before meeting with your fellow cast inside.
Before entering, the stars include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Nicole Kidman, Adam DriverY Christian bale Pause to take photos with fans.
Rachel BrosnahanY Sarah Hyland They look mixed and mixed before walking the step and repeating.
Michelle Williams joined her new boyfriend Thomas Kail while they walk the red carpet by the hand while greeting the fans.
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.
