Every time Jennifer Aniston was the queen of the SAG 2020 Awards

Of course, there were more than a few talented actors and actresses at the SAG 2020 Awards that deserved recognition for their hard work last year.

But of all the television shows, movies and nominees, there was one who became the unofficial queen of the Sunday night show. Any assumptions?

Their Jennifer Anistonobviously!

From the moment he came out on the red carpet with his beautiful white dress, The morning show The star made pop culture fans talk. Shortly after, she was on stage accepting a prize. And before you knew it, he was meeting with his ex Brad Pitt. Nobody told us that the SAG 2020 Awards would be like this!

But we are certainly not complaining! In fact, we are celebrating the unofficial queen of the Sunday show by remembering her most important moments of the night.