Every time Jennifer Aniston was the queen of the SAG 2020 Awards

We just found our main story for tomorrow's shows!
Of course, there were more than a few talented actors and actresses at the SAG 2020 Awards that deserved recognition for their hard work last year.
But of all the television shows, movies and nominees, there was one who became the unofficial queen of the Sunday night show. Any assumptions?
Their Jennifer Anistonobviously!
From the moment he came out on the red carpet with his beautiful white dress, The morning show The star made pop culture fans talk. Shortly after, she was on stage accepting a prize. And before you knew it, he was meeting with his ex Brad Pitt. Nobody told us that the SAG 2020 Awards would be like this!
But we are certainly not complaining! In fact, we are celebrating the unofficial queen of the Sunday show by remembering her most important moments of the night.
Scroll through our gallery below to relive Jennifer's unforgettable night at the Shrine Auditorium.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Welcome to the show
Attention photographers! The morning show star Jennifer Aniston has arrived in a white satin dress …
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
How I look?
… and spoiler alert: it looks b-e-autiful.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
Hey girl hey
Inside the Shrine Auditorium, there is a star in each corner. Glad to see you Nicole Kidman …
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
Long time not see you
…. Great to see you also Billy Crudup.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner
And the winner is…
Enough chat! Jennifer was nominated for Best Performance by a Ensemble in a Comedy Series thanks to her role in The morning show. And guess what? She won!
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
Gathered
Shortly after her acceptance speech, Jennifer met another famous winner: her ex Brad Pitt!
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Winner, winner
There was a hug. We repeat: There was a hug!
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Do not look back
And in an exclusive video obtained by E! News, Brad could see Jennifer's acceptance speech backstage.
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
Goodbye for now
Because the show is live, there is only a lot of time to mix and catch up! Jen has some issues to do.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Celebrate the good times
It's time to go to the press room with a new SAG trophy!
DAVID SWANSON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Is this real life?
After receiving praise from critics and colleagues, it is understandable to get a little excited.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Gratitude
But finally, tonight is a night of celebration!
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Party time
Later party time! The night is still young. Keep that crown tight Jennifer!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!