Every time Jennifer Aniston was the queen of the SAG 2020 Awards

Bradley Lamb
<pre><pre>Jennifer Aniston wins the SAG 2020 Award for The Morning Show

We just found our main story for tomorrow's shows!

Of course, there were more than a few talented actors and actresses at the SAG 2020 Awards that deserved recognition for their hard work last year.

But of all the television shows, movies and nominees, there was one who became the unofficial queen of the Sunday night show. Any assumptions?

Their Jennifer Anistonobviously!

From the moment he came out on the red carpet with his beautiful white dress, The morning show The star made pop culture fans talk. Shortly after, she was on stage accepting a prize. And before you knew it, he was meeting with his ex Brad Pitt. Nobody told us that the SAG 2020 Awards would be like this!

But we are certainly not complaining! In fact, we are celebrating the unofficial queen of the Sunday show by remembering her most important moments of the night.

Scroll through our gallery below to relive Jennifer's unforgettable night at the Shrine Auditorium.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Welcome to the show

Attention photographers! The morning show star Jennifer Aniston has arrived in a white satin dress …

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

How I look?

… and spoiler alert: it looks b-e-autiful.

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Hey girl hey

Inside the Shrine Auditorium, there is a star in each corner. Glad to see you Nicole Kidman …

Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Long time not see you

…. Great to see you also Billy Crudup.

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner

And the winner is…

Enough chat! Jennifer was nominated for Best Performance by a Ensemble in a Comedy Series thanks to her role in The morning show. And guess what? She won!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner

Gathered

Shortly after her acceptance speech, Jennifer met another famous winner: her ex Brad Pitt!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA

Winner, winner

There was a hug. We repeat: There was a hug!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA

Do not look back

And in an exclusive video obtained by E! News, Brad could see Jennifer's acceptance speech backstage.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner

Goodbye for now

Because the show is live, there is only a lot of time to mix and catch up! Jen has some issues to do.

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Celebrate the good times

It's time to go to the press room with a new SAG trophy!

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

DAVID SWANSON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Is this real life?

After receiving praise from critics and colleagues, it is understandable to get a little excited.

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Gratitude

But finally, tonight is a night of celebration!

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Party time

Later party time! The night is still young. Keep that crown tight Jennifer!

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!

