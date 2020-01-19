Eva Longoria talks about her son, she is happy that her family is complete

Mom Eva Longoria He is happy that his family is complete.

The actress and husband of 44 years. José "Pepe,quot; Staff they are parents of a 1 and 1/2 year old son, Santiago "Santi,quot; Enrique Bastón, his first son. Pepe also has three children from a previous marriage.

%MINIFYHTMLd25d05c8c324e769eb8fccf90d9665ea13% %MINIFYHTMLd25d05c8c324e769eb8fccf90d9665ea14%

"It's amazing," Eva told E! News about the child, speaking in the Producers Guild Awards 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday. "It is really good. He has a good dream. He is a good diner, traveler. He is simply a great child. I was very lucky. I think God was like that, this is what you will need to achieve it."

When asked if his family was complete, Eva said: "Yes!"

With a shiny golden dress with belt, Eva was a presenter at the Producers Guild Awards, where the Sam Mendes movie 1917 he took home the main award for Best Film Movie Producer and Brad Pitt He shared the David O. Selznick Achievement Award at Theatrical Motion Pictures with colleagues from the Plan B production company Dede Gardner Y Jeremy Kleiner.