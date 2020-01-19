European eTour Series: The highlights of Abu Dhabi in Sky Sports | Golf news

















Nick Dougherty takes a look at the first series of golf esports, the European eTour, which started in Abu Dhabi

The first edition of the European eTour series began this week at the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi, with the best players in the world competing in a special live tournament.

The European Tour partnered with DreamHack and Topgolf Entertainment Group to launch the first series of golf esports, which was played in the online and mobile game World Golf Tour (WGT).

More than 45,000 players from 169 countries tried to qualify for the first of the six events in the series, before the 128 leading players played in a knockout competition to try to secure one of eight places for the live tournament.

The game can be downloaded for free on mobile and play online

Eight players from five different countries came to the Abu Dhabi Golf Club to compete in a place specifically built in the public village, all broadcast live on the European Tour social media channels.

The American Payton Gordley went through the group stage of all against all to advance to the semifinals and then to the final, where he defeated compatriot Joshua Smith to secure the trophy.

Smith finished second and can still qualify for the Grand Final that ends the season

Gordley, who plays with the username & # 39; Golfx3 & # 39 ;, also won a unique esports event at Made in Denmark last year, with the 21-year-old being the first player to reach the grand final of the season.

Sky Sports will show the highlights of the event, projected on Monday from 7 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf and repeated from 8:30 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.

Four other European eTour events will take place in the coming months, with the five winners and three jokers competing for $ 50,000 at the DP World Tour Championship in November.