EsmaiI Qaani: new & # 39; commander in the shadow & # 39; of the Quds Force of Iran | Murder of Soleimani

A few hours after the assassination in the United States of Qassem Soleimani, a senior general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the country's Supreme Leader appointed a successor to head the elite Quds Force he had commanded.

The election of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Esmail Qaani, who served as a deputy of Soleimani for more than two decades, was aimed at ensuring a smooth and rapid transition in the leadership of the foreign strategic unit at a time of tensions between Washington and Tehran, According to analysts.

The murder of Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad on January 3 led to the US. UU. And Iran on the verge of war, but fears of a total conflict diminished when Iran's reprisal attacks against US troops in Iraq on January 8 ended without any death.

Khamenei has since called for the expulsion of US troops from the region.

Under Soleimani, the unit helped boost Iranian influence throughout the Middle East by building a vast network of representatives in the region.

In Syria, the Quds Force played a key role in supporting the besieged Syrian president Bashar al-Assad after the country descended to war in 2011. He also armed and trained militias that helped defeat the ISIL armed group ( ISIS) in Syria. and Iraq.

& # 39; Loyal, committed & # 39;

Khamenei, announcing the appointment of Qaani on January 3, said Qaani was "among the most prominent commanders of the IRGC,quot; during the 1980-1988 war between Iran and Iraq, and said the Quds Force under the veteran soldier will follow a "identical,quot; strategy to the one pursued. by Soleimani.

At the funeral of the commander killed days later, Qaani promised to continue in the path of his predecessor "with the same force,quot; and added that his murder "will be reciprocated in several steps by withdrawing the United States from the region."

Saeid Golkar, a professor of political science at the University of Tennessee in the United States, said that for Khamenei, it was important that the new head of the Quds Force be "loyal,quot; and "committed,quot; to himself and the IRGC. "Familiarly with the Quds Force and the ability to administer Iran's forces and powers were important (traits)," he added.

Qaani fit that bill.

Prior to his appointment, General Esmail Qaani was the second in command as deputy head of the elite Quds Force (File: press office of the Iranian leader / Anadolu)

Born in the late 1950s in the city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran, Qaani joined IRGC in 1980, a few months before Iraqi forces invaded western Iran, unleashing a bloody eight-year war that It killed approximately one million people.

It was in March 1982, at the front of the war, that Qaani became friends with Soleimani, according to Ali Alfoneh, an IRGC expert and a member of the Arab States Institute of the Persian Gulf.

In fact, Qaani has described his camaraderie with Soleimani as one that was forged during the war.

"We are comrades of war, and it was war that made us friends," he said in a 2015 interview conducted by the government-funded IRNA news agency. "Those who become friends in difficult times have deeper and lasting relationships than those who become friends just because they are neighborhood friends."

Alfoneh said it was also during the war when Qaani met Khamenei, who was the president of the Islamic Republic at the time. IRNA published a photo of Khamenei and Qaani, which the Iran Wire news website said dated from 1986.

Esmail Qaani was #QasimSoleimaniDeputy Director of the Quds Force. Like Soleimani, he was commander of the revolutionary guard during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-88. Qaani (second from right) in this image from around 1986, with the then president and now leader @khamenei_ir (With glasses) # I ran pic.twitter.com/c1Y1mlsrl9 – IranWire (@IranWireEnglish) January 3, 2020

Shortly after the war, Qaani was appointed deputy head of the IRGC ground forces and, according to Alfoneh, probably played a leading role in the IRGC's operations against drug cartels in Afghanistan and in his support of the Northern Alliance, who fought to contain the Taliban in the 1990s.

Although it is not clear when Qaani joined the Quds Force, Iranian media say he was appointed deputy of the unit in 1997, the same year Soleimani was appointed commander.

& # 39; In the shadows & # 39;

With a clear division of labor and maintaining geographically distinct spheres of influence, Soleimani and Qaani together played a strategic role in expanding Iran's influence in neighboring countries.

"While Soleimani was a national icon and the charismatic leader who mobilized the masses behind what he and the Islamic Republic perceive as a sacred cause, Qaani constantly addressed the organizational and administrative needs of the Quds Force in the shadows," he said. Alfoneh to Al Jazeera.

"Soleimani also spent more time in western Iran, while Qaani spent most of his time in eastern Iran. As a result, Qaani's professional focus was on Pakistani and Afghan Shiites, but also (others ) allies in Central Asia, "he said. additional.

In the few public statements that Qaani made, he criticized the US. UU. And Israel and said in a 2017 article that "threats by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, against Iran will harm the United States … We have buried many … like Trump and we know how to fight against the United States." .

Maysam Behravesh, a political analyst based in Sweden in Persis Media, said Qaani would give the Quds Force greater continuity rather than change.

"The same policies are expected to continue, but perhaps with greater vigor and cruelty now that the maximum pressure from the United States on Iran seems to involve & # 39; leadership decapitation & # 39;" he said.

In addition, although Quds Force operations are more widely associated with Iran's direct neighbors in the Middle East and Asia, it can expand its activities beyond those regions under Qaani, Behravesh said.

"According to reports, Qaani has good relations with like-minded African Muslim groups, suggesting that the Quds Force under his command could try to have a more active presence there," he told Al Jazeera.

In 2012, the United States sanctioned Qaani, citing its role in financial disbursements to the "elements in Africa,quot; ​​of the Quds Force and other "terrorist groups."

Afshon Ostovar, an assistant professor of national security affairs at the United States Naval Graduate School, said the work of the Quds Force in Afghanistan may be more prominent.

"Given Qaani's personal experience in Afghanistan, it could make that country more important than it was, but any change is probably strategically marginal."

But Qaani's aversion to publicity was unlikely to change, with Ostovar saying: "Qaani's relative darkness as a public person is one of its defining characteristics … It does not seek the center of attention, and the IRGC has not sought the center of attention for him. " "

Behravesh agreed. Noting that, in addition to intelligence leaks, Soleimani's celebrity status may have contributed to his murder, Behravesh said that Qaani is expected to be the true "shadow commander,quot; of Iran.

"The IRGC will do everything possible not to be bitten again in the same place."

