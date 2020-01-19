Erica Mena stuns in her wedding dress: see the first photos of her wedding with Safaree here

Erica Mena married Safaree not long ago, and back then, fans were upset because she didn't take photos or videos of the important event. Now he made fun of his followers with some photos just to flaunt an incredible wedding dress and bouquet. Check out the photos below.

"The dress of my dreams,quot;, custom-made to perfection @ryanandwalter ", Erica subtitled her publication.

Someone commented: ‘Literally awesome! Absolutely divine baby, "and another follower said:" Wow, your dress is spectacular … you look beautiful. "

Another follower said: "You were an impressive bride,quot; The best wedding! "And a fan posted this:" I love how you have a picture of your dad in your bouquet. "

Erica also shared some photos with her bouquet in which she had a photo with her father. Check them out below:

‘I'd give anything to have you back. ✨🌹 Thanks to my dear friend of many years @angelasfantasycreations You made sure to have my dad with me. ♥ ️ ’Erica captioned her post that included more photos.

One of his fans was impressed and said: "He still accompanied you down the hall,quot;, and someone else was on the same page: "Look, now this excites me." As beautiful as you made sure to honor your father in everything you do. "

A follower published: ‘So beautiful and a nice added touch of your father @iamerica_mena. His spirit is with you. "

Somoene also had some words for Erica: & # 39; Awww so beautiful that I'm glad you're blessed with a love that I always wanted to see you happy and here you are with your husband, son and daughter, something you always dreamed of and I always prayed for I wish I wish your father were here to see these blessings for you, but I feel that he is part of God's plan for you and you are receiving these blessings because he is really your angel! She is definitely looking at you and so happy for you, she sure smiles from ear to ear that her baby is so happy! God bless you, Erica and God bless your family and happiness. "

Do you like Erica's wedding dress?



