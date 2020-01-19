Erica Mena makes fans happy with these beautiful photos in which she is with her son

Erica Mena moved her fans a lot when she shared a photo in her social media account in which she presented herself with a beautiful wedding dress along with her son, King Count. She never posts her son on social media because this is her wish, and that is why people were so excited to see this amazing photo in particular.

‘The King of my life ♥ ️ The only thing I have, so I keep them for myself. ✨🌹 ’Erica captioned her post.

Somoene said: ‘I love that you do too! ❤️🙌 This world does not deserve to know who it is! He will show the world when he is ready, "and another commentator published this:" Wow, your son has become so great. Beautiful picture of you two. "

Another commenter said: ‘I love this! God bless you and your family always! ❤️ I am very happy for you, "and someone else posted this:" I've been waiting for this photo !!! Sister keeps her son out of the shit and I love it. "

One of Erica's fans said: "A mother's love for her son is like no other so precious," and another of Erica's followers said: "@iamerica_mena is so tall and handsome." Beautiful photo. & # 39;

People also said that the link between a mother and her son is something else: "The link between a mother and her son is very special ❤️ (I know)."

A follower is grateful that Erica shared this beautiful photo: ‘OMG Erica, this is beautiful. Thank you for sharing your story and your family. "

Someone else said: ‘This is a beautiful photo. I love how protective you are with him. I love how you safeguarded him from this crazy world. You deserve happiness like any other person. "

Erica married Safaree not long ago, and back then, fans were upset because she didn't take photos or videos of the important event.

Now he made fun of his followers with some photos just to flaunt an incredible wedding dress and bouquet.



