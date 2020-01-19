England's quick start highlights series change in South Africa | Cricket News





Stuart Broad celebrates Keshav Maharaj's wicket early on day four

Four wickets Twenty-eight balls. A race. Stumps taxiing. South Africa asked to follow.

The fourth morning in Port Elizabeth began with 25 minutes of carnage when Proteas hopes to save the third Test suffered a monumental blow, before receiving another after a three-hour delay in the rain, as they fell to 102-6 in his second inning and England moved four victory wickets.

Vernon Philander had his stump out of the jump from the sixth ball of the day. The middle stump of Quinton de Kock was knocked out on the 11th. Keshav Maharaj dragged the 15th over the stump of his leg. Kagiso Rabada sly meekly on the 28th halfway.

However, the momentum in these contests has changed for a long time, with the key passages of the game: Ben Stokes hitting the ball everywhere on day four in Cape Town and then taking the last three wickets on day five, for Name only two, led by England.

The victory of 107 South African races in the first game at Centurion seems increasingly likely to be nothing more than a consolation once the series comes to an end in Johannesburg next week.

All questions were about England after their defeat at SuperSport Park between Christmas and New Year, a game in which they lost 7-39 in their first inning and 7-64 in the second and were surpassed by South Africa in the bowling department . .

Why did batters give away their wickets? Why did bowlers hit the ball continuously when a more complete line worked for Proteas? Why not spinner? Why did Root choose to throw first in a field that you probably didn't want to hit at the end? Why, with Ollie Pope ill, Jonny Bairstow, jumped for the series in New Zealand, jumped on Zak Crawley?

Now, however, the questions have been directed towards the South African camp, with transformation objectives, the absence of Temba Bavuma and the form of Captain Faf du Plessis under the microscope. Not to mention his batting, with the Proteas losing 10-103 on the fourth day at St George's Park.

Dean Elgar was punished by Mark Wood in the second inning of South Africa

The hosts will also head to Johannesburg without their key bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been banned after accumulating a fourth point of demerit much debated over a period of 24 months, at the same time that England could welcome them, with Jofra Archer in line for return of an elbow injury. The 24-year bowling game along with sprinter Mark Wood is a tempting perspective.

In the last two weeks, England has had a 24-year-old card (Dom Sibley) and a 22-year-old card (Ollie Pope) in its first centuries of Testing and a 22-year-old card (Dom Bess) has made its first test. five for.

His current XI also includes two 21-year-olds in Zak Crawley and Sam Curran and only three players 30 and older: Joe Denly, Stuart Broad and the just-30 Wood.

In contrast, six of South Africa's 11th in St George's Park are 30 years old or older: Philander, who will retire after this series, Du Plessis, Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen and Dane Paterson, with Keshav Maharaj to reach that mark. in February.

England is looking for a side for the future, South Africa for a side in transition, or worse. As good as the Du Plessis team was at Centurion, that is starting to seem like an anomaly. They have won one of their last seven tests, which will run to eight on Monday, and four of their last 12.

They suffered two strong defeats in Sri Lanka in 2018 and suffered a surprising defeat against the same opposition in South Africa in 2019 when they were defeated by an Asian team at home for the first time.

The Proteas turned to the England series on a losing streak of five games after being bleached 3-0 in India and, after their capitulation on Sunday morning, have followed in three of their last five Tests, without having followed at all in his 100 tests before that.

Faf du Plessis is the captain of a fighting side

Du Plessis has surely felt the tension, not only as a captain, but also because his career score has been reduced. The 35-year-old has an average of 29.25 of 19 tests in the last two years, with only two tons.

He has done an admirable job as a patron, winning in Australia in 2016 a real highlight, in a period of behind-the-scenes problems and a myriad of training settings, as well as a huge change in the park.

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel have moved, while other internationals have gone cricket testing to attract the financial security that a Kolpak County agreement brings. Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier and Simon Harmer to name just three.

AB de Villiers has given up international cricket

Du Plessis also faces the political challenges of the quota system, with the goal of South Africa's transformation of having six non-white players, including two black Africans, in each squad, one that they failed to meet in the first three tests.

The Bavuma exclusion has reaped the most column inches. The 29-year-old, the first black African batter who played for the Proteas, was injured for the Centurion Test, but was later ignored by Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, and Du Plessis said Rassie van der Dussen's racing volume He justified it to keep his place. and that South Africa "saw no color."

Bavuma was told to score runs in domestic cricket and was forced to get the best 180 of his career for Lions against Dolphins in the 4-day Franchise Series. It would seem a likely inclusion in Johannesburg, probably for Zubayr Hamza, with fellow African black Rabada suspended.

Bavuma is unlikely to take the place of Du Plessis, but it may be his final test together, with Shaun Pollock even telling Sky Sports that there have been murmurs of the captain who resigns after Johannesburg with South Africa just having another series of tests, in the West Indies. , this year.

If the fourth test really tests Du Plessis' last, then, technically, it could end with a series victory. For that to happen, South Africa would need to escape from Port Elizabeth with a draw, although it will take a lot of rain and / or an amazing rear guard action from the tail to achieve it.

Four other wickets in 25 minutes to start the morning would do England well and ensure that they at least keep the Basil D & # 39; Oliveira Trophy.

