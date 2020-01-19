England Roses begins Vitality Nations Cup with defeat against New Zealand | Netball news

Watch both games on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and enjoy the second day of the competition on January 22.





Jade Clarke and Vitality Roses fell short in their first match of the competition.

Vitality Roses of England began its Cup of Nations campaign with a 64-48 loss to New Zealand at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Sunday.

The first game of the Roses at home since the Netball World Cup last year saw them combine moments of excellence with more frustrating passages during the 60-minute game.

New Zealand, the world champions who broke English hearts last year in Liverpool, mixed their combinations in attack and showed the strength of their shooting options.

At the other end of the court, they also overcame the shortage of numbers after Michaela Sokolich-Beatson was sent home after breaking the Achilles tendon in a warm-up match.

During the first half, the Roses kept New Zealand in their sights and only lost 28-25 in the halftime break.

From the beginning, Kate Shimmin was sparkling in defense and the introduction of George Fisher resolved the attack and firing circle of the Roses.

However, the world champions pressed the accelerator in the last two quarters and highlighted how impressive their group of players is and how entrenched their netball style is.

So in the end it was an easy victory for Jamaica, they looked structured, physical and full of style, the kind of Jamaica you fear. As for South Africa, they never got going and lacked creativity.

In the previous contest, Jamaica They left behind their Netball World Cup problems and sent a message of intent to the rest of the world.

Connie Francis's outfit dominated the SPAR Proteas and his margin of victory of five goals (59-54) did not completely reflect his skill on the court.

The competition now moves to Birmingham for the second day before the last weekend at the Copper Box Arena in London.

