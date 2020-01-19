Eminem is still the god of rap with these epic numbers despite the drama and "circles,quot; of Mac Miller

Since Eminem released his previous album, KamikazeIn 2018, the legendary rapper has been actively trying to stay away from public attention, even though he made headlines in his occasional fights with people like Nick Cannon and Lord Jamar.

Due to the relatively quiet life that Eminem had been leading, most of his fans suspected that there is a great possibility that a new album is being created.

It was confirmed that the speculation about the new material of the singer of "Lose Yourself,quot; was accurate, with the release of Music to be killed by.

Despite the drama surrounding some of the lyrics where he talked about the horrible bombing at Ariana Grande's concert, according to HitsDailyDouble, the rapper's sales figures are between 300,000-325,000, which means he will have his tenth consecutive album number 1.

Mac Miller's first posthumous album, Circles, is set to move 175,000-200,000 units, but will take the number 3 position after Halsey Maniac.

A critic had this reaction: "You are in no way joking with the death of children and parents who mention Manchester in your junk album."

One defender stated: “So many virgin ears in this comments section. Em said literally, don't take his music literally. I don't know how many more times man has to say it. 😂👏🏻👏🏻 "

Another person said: "He is raising awareness, friend. He advocates gun control, believe it or not. You have left the base here.

In a recent interview with rapper producer Symbolyc 1, he talked about Em.

During the interview, the iconic music creator, who has worked with artists such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Drake, The Game, Kanye West and many more, stated that Eminem had been very busy, apparently working very hard. For your next album.

He said the MC had worked hard to keep the tenth studio album a secret, but he knew that many albums were being produced, so over time it would be clear what happens with that and he added: "I've been working with Eminem quite a bit. They are always very calm and very reserved, but I know that they have been breaking many records, so we will see what happens with that. "

S1 also explained that he divided his attention between Eminem and his other project, which is J.Cole's new album, which is scheduled to hit stores during the year.

The producer made news recently when he announced the arrival of his memoirs, Pray. Attention. Plan. Run", Which was launched on January 15.



