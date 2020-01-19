Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard play in the snow with Colombo

%MINIFYHTML7bfee8e0ec892a109e8b02169f8be32f11% %MINIFYHTML7bfee8e0ec892a109e8b02169f8be32f12%

Emily Ratajkowski can be a supermodel, but make no mistake, she is extremely family oriented. He surprised people when he married actor, writer, director and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard (Uncut gems) and both have enjoyed a happy marriage. They often spend time together in public and expand their family by adopting a rescue dog named Colombo. Emily is not pregnant, but you know what they say about families that start with a pet before deciding to have a child. There are many fans who expect Emily to catch her good friend Ashley Graham's bed bug and announce that she and Sebastian are waiting, but until then, there are many special family moments she shares with her fans with Colombo. On Saturday, Emily shared a photo slideshow with Colombo's first day in the snow!

It is clear that Colombo is your baby and the photos and video of Colombo watching as the snow fell on his nose are simply adorable. There are pictures of Emily and Colombo, Sebastian and Colombo, and the couple playing with Colombo in the snow. Emily shares many photos of Colombo, but her first snow day is resonating with fans and animal lovers who are delighted that Emily and Sebastian rescued Colombo instead of adopting a dog from a breeder.

You can see the photo slideshow, including the video, of Colombo's first snow day below.

Emily has shared numerous videos of Colombo with her 25.2 million followers on Instagram and paparazzi are always available to take pictures of Emily and Sebastian while they walk to Colombo outside their home in New York.

In a photo that Emily shared that went viral, Emily leaned back and cradled Colombo in her arms like she was a baby and you could see that Colombo was attracting attention. It seems that Colombo is a fiercely loyal dog that will protect Emily and Sebastian, so, hopefully, those parents are using a long-lens camera when they take pictures of the family taking Colombo for a walk!

Look at the size of Colombo!

What do you think of Emily and Sebastian's day in the snow with Colombo?

There are many famous pets that attract the attention of the public, but so far, Colombo is getting its own fans and people are simply surprised at how much it has grown. Are you a fan of Emily and Sebastian?



