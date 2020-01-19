Dwayne Johnson talks about his father's "quick,quot; death

Johnson regretted not being able to say goodbye to his father.

"I would give anything right now to give him a big hug and a kiss before he crossed, and just say thank you, I love you, I respect you," he said.

Johnson thanked his fans for their messages of support in recent days.

"If you have parents around you, your mom, your dad, your wife, your husband, your babies, your children, your best friends, your grandparents, send them a text message, call them, go see them," said the actor. A married father of three daughters. "If they are close and if you can hug them, I want you to. Tell them that these are the marching orders of Dwayne Johnson, who has just lost his old man."

"Hold them tight because you never know what's around the corner," he said.

After the news about Johnson's father's death was released last week, the actor paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: "I love you. You broke the color barriers, you became a legend of the ring and you made your way through this world. I was the child. " sitting in the seats, looking at you and worshiping you, my hero from afar. "

Rocky and fighter Tony Atlas they formed The Soul Patrol and became the first African-American world champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans in 1983.

Johnson said Sunday that his father will rest on Tuesday. The actor said he is writing a compliment. He first said that "he will go to this gym and I will crush my leg training in honor of him," and added: "And it is appropriate; he taught me how to exercise."

"I have written many speeches for me over the years, but I have no idea where to start with this," he said of his praise. "But I have my tequila and I can hear it now, & # 39; Well, that's the way you have to do it & # 39 ;, and I can also hear it now & # 39; make sure you leave me in the speech, say good things about me & # 39; He said: "Tell them I taught you everything you know, but I didn't teach you everything I know." That's right, Dad. That's why you'll always be better than me, and I love it. "