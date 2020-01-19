Dwayne Johnson reveals the cause of his father's sudden death in the thank you post

Through a new video published on social networks, the star of & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; He expresses his gratitude to the fans for & # 39; lifting & # 39; his spirit after the death of wrestling pioneer Rocky Johnson.

Dwayne "The rock"Johnson's father, pioneer of wrestling Rocky johnsonHe died "fast" of a "massive heart attack," the action star shared on Sunday, January 19, thanking fans for "lifting" his spirit.

The "Jumanji: the next level"Star previously revealed the news of his father's death on Wednesday, 75, writing an emotional tribute on Instagram and Twitter, but in his new video, he also reveals that he didn't have the chance to say goodbye.

His video began: "Hello everyone, I just wanted to stop on this very blessed Sunday to say thank you very much. Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and my manna, for the outpouring of love and support and the good wishes and condolences that have been sent to me and my family during this time. "

"You've lifted my spirits in a way I hope you can imagine."

He added that he has read "as many" sympathy messages as "possibly could."

"As you know," he continued, "I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him like that, I didn't have the chance to say goodbye to him. I would give anything right now to give him a big hug and a kiss before crossing and saying thanks and I love you and I respect you. But I didn't have the opportunity to say that, but that's life, as many of you know. "

"Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father. He hadn't felt well, he had been fighting a cold and an infection and on Tuesday he had what is called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a leg clot." . It was a large blood clot that broke free, traveled through his body and went straight to his lung, coagulated him and died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that … "

He also pointed out that he really did not know "where to start" with his speech, but revealed that he was drinking tequila and could hear his father's voice, saying, "Make sure you leave me in the speech, say good things about me." ".

<br />

"That's right, dad," he concluded. "That's why they will always be better than me. And I love him and I love them and I love you guys."