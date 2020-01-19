Drexel University professor accused of spending $ 185K in grant funds for the investigation of strippers and sports bars

%MINIFYHTML18d3bef36faa36089e0d02df69da187e11% %MINIFYHTML18d3bef36faa36089e0d02df69da187e12%

A former Drexel University professor in Philadelphia faces charges of theft after he allegedly spent $ 185,000 in federal grant money in strip clubs and other personal expenses. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced earlier this week the arrest and indictment of 57-year-old Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, of robbery for illegal seizure and robbery of deception for stealing funds.

Now I am not sure what Nwankpa thought he was going to find in the strip club, but that was not the investigation for which the money was destined. The alleged money from the misappropriated grant came from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.

Prosecutors said Nwankpa, who was also the former head of the electrical engineering department at Drexel University, had been stealing the money for a period of 10 years, according to 6 ABC Action News.

According to prosecutors, Nwankpa spent $ 96,000 in federal grant funds at adult entertainment venues and sports bars between 2010 and 2017. He also allegedly lost $ 89,000 on iTunes purchases and meals.

"Sir. Nwankpa improperly and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for investigative purposes for his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and the students paying the tuition, he was paid to educate," said the prosecutor from Larry Krasner district.

According to the district attorney's office, 48% of the 114 separate charges were made on weekends and 63% of the charges were processed between midnight and 2 a.m.

Drexel University had announced last October that it discovered the alleged fraud in 2017 during an internal audit and notified the government. Authorities said that as a result, Nwankpa paid more than $ 53,000, resigned from Drexel and was banned from federal hiring for six months.

Drexel University paid $ 189,000 to resolve its possible civil liability in the case.

Nwankpa admitted unauthorized expenses when confronted by university officials and resigned from his position.

Nwankpa was released on bail of $ 25,000 after his arrest on Monday. He could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted of both charges.