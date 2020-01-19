Did China capitulate to the United States in a "beautiful monster,quot; trade deal? The | Trade war

%MINIFYHTML7dd9be9696266e318dc32be47aed276711% %MINIFYHTML7dd9be9696266e318dc32be47aed276712%

Three years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping stood in front of the global business elite in Davos, defending the post-war international liberal order when President Donald Trump criticized globalization.

Now, 18 months later, a kind of trade agreement has been signed. The agreement, whatever form he chooses to break it down, is a victory for Trump, who argues that the agreement offers "economic justice,quot; for the country.

Xi has wasted the political capital he established?



China's treatment of 13 million Uighur Muslims, tactics against protesters for democracy in Hong Kong and the elimination of the limits of the presidential term, which gives Xi an indefinite power to remain a leader, has created uncertainty and It hinders growth both in the country and abroad.

Still, China agreed to buy $ 200 billion in US goods for two years, including $ 32 billion in additional agricultural products. And tariffs on Chinese goods for 360 billion dollars will remain in effect until after the US elections or that China demonstrates that it complies with the agreement.

But there is little confidence that this goal will be met because American farmers can never produce enough. In addition, US companies will no longer need to deliver their technology to gain access to the Chinese market.

Greg Swenson, a partner at the investment bank Brigg Macadam, tells Al Jazeera that the new agreement with China is a victory for Trump and a victory for the United States, arguing that the Chinese economy could not handle the tariffs imposed on its economy dependent on Exports and aging. population.

"They lost the battle politically, there is not much support. Basically they have isolated themselves for several reasons and I think the President (Trump) has done a very good job of exposing some of the defects or some of the real problems with the Chinese model," says Swenson.

And he adds: "It is important to know that the rest of the world is very aware of the Chinese state enterprise model and the risk it represents for the rest of the world, as well as military, security intelligence and human rights issues."

Russian Pivot East and South

Encased by the sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Crimea and supporting an uprising in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been working hard to reduce dependence on the West.

First was the opening of a $ 55 billion pipeline to supply gas to China, completing the so-called Putin Pivot to the East. And this month, Russia opened a pipeline through Turkey to supply southern Europe, further punishing Ukraine, which will now lose billions in transit fees, for tense relations between the two neighbors.

Russia currently supplies 40 percent of Europe's gas. The proposed pipeline will provide more gas to Turkey and open markets in Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. It occurs when Russia's largest gas company, Gazprom, was forced to stop the construction of another gas pipeline under pressure from the United States.

Gulmira Rzayeva, founder and executive director of Eurasia Analytics, explains that when it comes to gas exports from Russia to Turkey, the existing political dimensions and tensions have not affected energy exports.

"This is an interdependent issue and Turkey, as much as Russia, has depended on the export and import of natural gas."

Source: Al Jazeera News