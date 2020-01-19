Deepika Padukone looks phenomenal while being trapped at the airport

Deepika Padukone, the reigning queen of Bollywood, has been at the top of the game for more than a couple of years. Slowly but constantly he climbed the ladder and cemented his position in the industry. His latest release, Chhapaak, has received good reviews from critics and the public. The acting of the actress as a survivor of an attack with acid has received a great appreciation for her. This morning, the actress whose busy schedule makes her travel from one place to another from time to time, was caught at the airport.

Queen Dee looked quite dazzling in a pair of black pants and a sand turtle neck she wore in a beige JW Anderson coat. The actress crowned her look with a pair of elegant black boots and sunglasses. Check out the photos below.