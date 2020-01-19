David Olney apologized before he died on stage during the festival presentation

%MINIFYHTMLa3ecc48e3b10d5254eaabb0d2273dded11% %MINIFYHTMLa3ecc48e3b10d5254eaabb0d2273dded12%

Musician Amy Rigby shares a Facebook message in which the audience doctors at the 30A Songwriter Festival "were working very hard for the 71-year-old singer to come."

Singer / songwriter David Olney He has died at the age of 71.

The folk musician died of an apparent heart attack while performing on stage at the 30A Composers Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on Saturday, January 18.

"David Olney, a handsome man, a legend, a composer poet died last night," a musician's Facebook message Amy Rigby read. "I was sitting next to him in the round, I felt very honored and eager to exchange songs with him … Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, he apologized and closed his eyes …"

"(Singer) Scott Miller I had the courage to say that we needed to revive him, "the message continues." The doctors of the audience and the people of 30A were working very hard to come. It's hard to post about this because I really can't believe it's gone. I am very sorry for his wife, family and friends and for all the people who loved him and his music … "

Olney began his career in the 1970s and released more than 20 albums. Your work has been covered by Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Young and many others.