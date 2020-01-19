Darrelle Revis says that Richard Sherman plays scared in defense of the 49ers pass

Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman used to be elite cornerbacks in the NFL. Now, Revis is a former player who regrets Sherman on Twitter for not being a closed corner for a Super Bowl team.

Revis left his island of exile on Sunday to chase Sherman for lacking superior man-to-man skills, after Packers catcher Davante Adams burned Sherman in the dump of the NFC championship game. Revis made the repeated claim that Sherman uses zone coverage as a crutch.

Fear of being defeated in man-to-man coverage. Every click, every play. The fact that he doesn't travel as a cornerback is unfortunate. Save the challenge as the best and turn off Adams throughout the game. Do it for the soccer game. Stop hiding a coverage area 3. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov – Darrelle Revis (@ Revis24) January 20, 2020

Sherman had some things to say about the zone against man after he intercepted a pass from Kirk Cousins ​​last week in the Niners' victory over the Vikings in the NFC division round.

"I get tired of listening, & # 39; Oh, man, he's a corner of the area & # 39; I get tired of hearing the excuses why I'm great," Sherman told reporters after the game. "It was a zone cover. I covered the man (the Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen) and picked up the ball. In the playoffs, in the big games, I introduce myself."

Sherman, who was voted All-Pro this season, said later: "It's weird. It's as if people get frustrated because I was so confident at the beginning of my career, so people wanted me to fail. When I didn't fail, it's like, & # 39; How do we tear it down in other ways? & # 39; I'm too constant every year. Since I entered the league, every category that matters in a corner, I'm number one. "

Sherman's next assignment will be to help slow down Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs' high-power pass game in Super Bowl 54.

Revis' next task? Change the channel, maybe?