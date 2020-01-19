DaBaby arrives on Instagram to explain a video of him pushing a hotel employee: "NO video is worth my son's safety,quot;

Hours after DaBaby's video appeared aggressively pushing an employee of the Beverly Hills hotel, he has turned to social media and let his fans know what happened on his side.

It has been a difficult month for DaBaby. Just a few weeks after being arrested for assault and briefly spending time in jail, he is in trouble once again due to the recently published video images of him pushing an employee at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Deciding to clear the air and explain what happened. DaBaby posted a series of long messages in his Instagram stories:

“That hotel worker that you see me & # 39; pushing & # 39; He approached me outside the hotel and asked if he could record a video of me while holding my 2-year-old daughter. With calm and respect I said no and explained that publishing a video of me at that time would compromise the safety of me and my son by informing social networks where we were staying. I told him to delete the video immediately and to take his dog back to the hotel and do his job, since he was not able to be professional enough to comply with the company's policy while doing his job outside the hotel ".

He continued, adding:

"After being told that he was not yet on the clock at work, he walked to the other side of the parking lot, about 50 feet away and approached while recording a video of me and my daughter on Snapchat after I courteously courteous I asked him not to do it and gave him an explanation of why he did not want me to do it. Upon entering the hotel, I made him sit down and understand the fact that it is NOT worthwhile that my son's safety is compromised. to politely explain the reasoning behind me saying no, not to mention the fact that he is at work and his job is valet park car, not registering customers and violating his privacy, which I am 100% sure is going against the policy of the employees in the Hotel ".

So far, no charges have been filed against DaBaby for pushing the unidentified man.

