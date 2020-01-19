Cricket debate: Would bowling help Joe Root's batting more? The | Cricket News

Mark Ramprakash and Graham Gooch discuss Joe Root's four wicket tour, how Mark Wood was used and how England approached victory





Joe Root took his best test figures when England approached victory in Port Elizabeth

Joe Root took four wickets when England approached victory in the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, but could his success in bowling really help his batting?

The England captain has not been at his best with the bat in the last year and has achieved only half a century in five innings so far in the series.

However, Mark Ramprakash believes that his success with the ball could have a knock-on effect and help the Yorkshireman batting.

"Some captains are reluctant because maybe they are shy and don't want to make the decision to wear," he told The Cricket Debate, in a program that you can listen to in the player above or by downloading here.

"Other captains are the opposite: they will take the new rhythm of the ball and the bowl, then turn and all kinds! I think it depends on the personality."

"For Joe Root, there has been a lot of talk about his batting and that he has not reached the high standards he has set for the past year."

"Hopefully tomorrow he will bring a victory in the test match and with him contributing in such a great way, that he can help him relax as an individual and take some emphasis off his batting. He can help his batting because he has contributed to the team as bowler, he played his part.

"Looking to the future, we have two tests against Sri Lanka, so, for the team's balance, it is certainly good enough to be a third spinner."

Ramprakash also thinks that Root is often underestimated as a bowler by opposition batters and praises the way he bows tactically.

"He is a cunning bowler because he is considered part-time, but he is better than that, he is more precise than that."

6:52 The best of the action of a dominant display of England on day four of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth The best of the action of a dominant display of England on day four of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth

"His pace is naturally quite fast and that is why I think he may have succeeded in this pitch, which is a bit slow. He manages to push the ball and that is his natural rhythm. Good to keep hitters thinking.

"The other thing about Joe is that he doesn't care too much about his ending, so he's not too technical about how the ball comes out and where his left arm is. It has a lot to do with the tactic & # 39; how am I going to get that? hit? Many bowlers work technically on what they are doing, but they don't always focus enough on the other end. "

