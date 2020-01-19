Conor McGregor knocks out Donald & # 39; Cowboy & # 39; Close in 40 seconds: hug your girlfriend following your girlfriend

On Saturday night, Conor McGregor finished a two-year hiatus with a knockout against Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone, a new New York Post report revealed.

Conor McGregor had previously lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, in what became a very controversial fight, especially the previous period, but certainly also the consequences.

However, on Saturday night, Conor, known for his personality bigger than life, won his first fight in about two years and surely made everyone in his native Ireland proud. After the fight ended, Conor kissed his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, who is the mother of their two children together.

As previously reported, MMA fighter KO’d Cerrone in just forty seconds in the fight, and then hugged Devlin while celebrating his victory. Conor said he "made history,quot; last night, becoming the first fighter to win in three different weight classes.

Conor stated that Donald was also the record holder of most fights won with a kick in the head, which is ironically the way the fight ended with Cerrone. Before Conor's victory, Devlin, who has been dating Conor since 2008, posted several photos of each other while celebrating the new year.

On December 31, Devlin posted photos celebrating the end of the decade together. As noted earlier, McGregor and Devlin have two children together, Conor Junior and Croia. Devlin is 32 years old and Conor is 31 years old.

Fans of the MMA fighter have ripped through his support in the past two years, especially after his arrest outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. According to reports, McGregor grabbed a man's phone and slammed it into the ground.

He was accused of armed robbery and criminal mischief. Later, the charges against him were dropped due to inconsistencies in the victim's testimony, and a civil lawsuit against the martial artist was also dropped.

Conor got into trouble with the law once again on August 15, 2019, when TMZ posted a video of the fighter hitting a man in The Marble Arch Pub. According to reports, it happened on April 6 and was published in the media Irish communication. He later pleaded guilty to assault.



