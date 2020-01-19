Conor McGregor defeats Cerrone in 40 seconds on UFC return | News

%MINIFYHTMLef74f2d502d04d9370fd5abb73a4f14511% %MINIFYHTMLef74f2d502d04d9370fd5abb73a4f14512%

Conor McGregor has returned to action with an impressive knockout of Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone in less than a minute at UFC 246, in his first mixed martial arts fight since losing a lightweight title against Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago.

The former two division champion left Cerrone bloody seconds after Saturday's welterweight fight as he hit his shoulders against his face from the clinch. When they broke, McGregor hit a kick in the head that caused the American to stagger and return to the cage.

The 31-year-old Irishman closed and knocked down the attacks when Cerrone, 36, covered himself, which led referee Herb Dean to stop the fight after only 40 seconds, on a night that echoed the biggest fights of McGregor during his rise without equal.

"I feel really good and I left unharmed from here," McGregor said in his post-fight interview. "I'm fit. We have work to do to get back to where I was."

McGregor lands a knee on Cerrone's face in the first round of the welterweight fight during UFC246 (Steve Marcus / Getty Images / AFP)

McGregor served a six-month suspension and received a $ 50,000 fine for his role in a fight at the end of his defeat in October 2018 against Nurmagomedov.

He was convicted of assault at the end of last year for beating a man who had refused him a drink of whiskey in a Dublin pub, while, in a separate case in 2018, he was charged with three counts of assault and a charge of Criminal mischief after police said he attacked a vehicle carrying UFC fighters. He pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge in that case.

The victory was McGregor's first since November 2016 at Madison Square Garden, where he beat Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title and become the first simultaneous two-peso champion of the organization.

With his fame and fortune multiplying, McGregor fought a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 before losing to Nurmagomedov

"He was not engaged," McGregor told reporters after his victory. "I felt that I did not respect the people who believed in me and supported me. That is what led me to focus again and return to where I was."

McGregor He said he planned to have three UFC fights this year.

A crowd of more than 19,000 filled the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday and an uninspiring billboard was quickly forgotten when McGregor headed to the Octagon.

The fans who greeted the Irish tricolor roared in favor of his man while the presentations were made and McGregor went into action when the fight began.

Cerrone had become famous when confronted face to face with some of the heaviest hitters in the UFC, giving fans the fights they wanted to see, but McGregor's unorthodox punches surprised him.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Cerrone. "It took me by surprise. It broke my nose and started to bleed and then stepped back and kicked me in the head."

Despite a third consecutive loss, Cerrone said he had no plans to retire.

"I will continue fighting. I love this sport."