Comoros votes in a parliamentary poll boycotted by the opposition | News

Voters in Comoros cast their vote on the first round of a parliamentary election boycotted by opposition parties.

Most of the polling stations in the capital of the Indian Ocean archipelago, Moroni, opened later than scheduled on Sunday due to bad weather, the AFP news agency reported.

Opposition parties said they would not dispute the 24 seats in the national assembly of the Comoros after not obtaining guarantees of a "transparent, free and democratic,quot; election.

President azali Assoumani he secured a second consecutive term in March 2019, but critics alleged electoral fraud and witnesses said the polls were full, the last scandal in a country plagued with instability and coups.

The president, who has denied the accusations, urged the opposition to abandon the boycott threat in the pre-voting period, saying in November that "my most ardent desire is for them to come to participate in these elections because we have so much to do,quot; .

Among the opposition's requests has been that the country's diaspora be allowed to vote approximately 300,000, a demand that the Azali camp said would be impossible to comply with.

While the absence of official opposition candidates led to a discreet election campaign, tensions appeared within the ruling coalition this week.

Azali's ruling party, the CRC, accused the orange party of Interior Minister Mohamed Daoudou of insufficient support for his coalition.

The results of the first round are expected late Sunday.