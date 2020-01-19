Comme Des Garcons apologizes for the white models with braided wigs, says the inspiration came from an Egyptian prince

TSR Updatez: Comme Des Garcons offers an apology after being called for cultural appropriation in his latest men's clothing show at Paris Fashion Week.

People had a lot to say after the high fashion brand put their white models in braided wigs, which many believed resembled black hairstyles, while the black models who walked the runway wore their natural hair.

The brand issued an apology to Dazed this morning saying: "The inspiration for the headdresses for the Comme des Garçons FW & # 39; 20 men's clothing show was the appearance of an Egyptian prince. It was never our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone; we sincerely apologize for any offense that has caused "

Comme Des Garcons show stylist Julien d’Y also responded to the reaction with an apology for his IG. “My inspiration for the Comme des Garcons show was the Egyptian prince, a look that I found really beautiful and inspiring. A look that was a tribute. It was never my intention to hurt or offend anyone, ever. If I did, I deeply apologize. "

