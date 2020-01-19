Chris Hemsworth will endure mental and physical challenges for & # 39; unlimited & # 39;

WENN / Sean Thorton

Produced by Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root, this six-part scientific series will follow the star of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; in an & # 39; epic mission to discover how we can all live healthier, smarter and longer lives & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Chris Hemsworth is offering his body to science in new docuseries "Unlimited (2020)".

The six-part series will show the "Avengers Final Game"star in an" epic mission to discover how we can all live healthier, smarter and longer lives. "

The show is produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root.

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges around the world, all for the sake of science," says Hemsworth. "We hope to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life. Production starts soon, so wish me luck."

The program will run on National Geographic, but no release date has been announced.