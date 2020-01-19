Chris Brown's baby's mother, Ammika Harris, flaunts her weight loss and flat stomach in new photos amid reports that she thinks of Rihanna for these reasons

Ammika Harris, who recently gave birth to her first child, revealed that she had been struggling to lose weight.

A series of new photos of Chris Brown Baby Mama has appeared online, and it seems that he has managed to lose weight.

The model happily showed her flat stomach with a white blouse and matching pants. Many rushed in the comments section to praise Aeko's mother for her figure.

A supporter said: "Angel dressed in white ❤️💕❄️, Aeko, thanks for the extra glow másHottest mom on earth."

A sponsor shared: “Chris did better; He got a woman who behaves the right way. She is never half naked, I still have to see her publish something where it seems she is crossing borders or disrespecting her man. what a man would want in a future wife or anything and she is barely in the spotlight. The average is good! We all need to take notes.

Rihanna's name appeared in another comment: "Rihanna could never get it."

This social media user shared: “Actually, my son, Chris, did an amazing job with @ammikaaa 🤷🏾‍♂️. I think you're angry because she looks above average😬🤷🏾‍♂️ She is naturally beautiful in God! 😍😍❤️❤️ ”

Meanwhile, it is claimed that for several reasons, Chris focuses on Rihanna, who recently separated from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and due to the 2009 assault case.

A source said Hollywood life: "Chris still has a very strong connection to everything that comes with Rihanna, so the news that he is single again is a big problem for him." It's a bad time, to say the least, because he's in a good place with Ammika. They are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is ​​going to end any chance of that working. "

The source went on to say: "Rihanna is (Chris) 's first love, in many ways, it would be a dream come true for him to recover it. The chances of it actually happening are very, very low. That ship has sailed, and everyone hopes that Chris be smart enough to realize that. ”

The friend concluded: “Around this time for Chris, it's hard not to think about Rihanna. We're getting closer to the Grammys, and that's when the incident happened between the two, so this time is always taken to reflect on yourself and see how much has changed. "

