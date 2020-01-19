Chris Brown comments on his "Super Girl,quot; royalty and publishes a new super cute photo of the 5-year-old boy.

Chris Brown may have a baby to take care of now, but that doesn't mean he is paying less attention to his firstborn, Royalty! The proud father of two children took social media to share a new cute photo of his 5-year-old daughter and got excited about it in the caption!

The singer made his millions of followers melt over the adorable boy with his latest publication.

The image showed Royalty watching something on his iPad while he was in the backseat of a car, paying close attention to what he was seeing on the screen.

At that time, I was dressed in casual clothes for the excursion, consisting of a white shirt and a gray jacket over it.

She wore her hair in two ponytails while staying warm with a Disney blanket.

Despite not being dressed as a superhero, or even in elegant clothes, her father made it very clear that she is still a "Super Girl,quot; in her eyes.

The comments section went out in this post for some reason, but if it were not, there is no doubt that it would have been full of fanatic comments from fans. After all, who doesn't like little royalty?

Chris Brown has been happier than ever after welcoming Royalty's little brother, Aeko!

Now, according to reports, he feels that his life is complete since he is the father of a daughter and a son.

The singer supposedly loves being a father more than anything else, so having these two wonderful children feels like his greatest achievements.

And it really shows! After all, his social media platforms are full of images and videos of his offspring, since he never shies away from showing them to the entire world.



